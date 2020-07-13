  1. Home
BTS: All members have a solo song reaching #1 on US iTunes chart as Jimin earns numero uno spot with Filter

Jimin has a big reason to smile as his solo track from Map of the Soul: 7, Filter, has reached #1 on US iTunes Top Songs chart, making him the last BTS member to achieve the feat with a solo song. Read below for more details.
BTS' world domination is seriously no joke! The septet, who will be releasing their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, on July 15, has been on a record-breaking spree with present and past songs. Whether it be selling 552,000 copies of Map of the Soul: 7 in the US, making it the first and only album to do so in 2020 to BTS' Black Swan and V's Sweet Night surpassing Adele's Hello five-year record of most #1's on iTunes, BTS are taking over the globe with their music.

Jimin is the latest member to achieve a magnificent feat as his solo track from Map of the Soul: 7, Filter, reached #1 on US iTunes Top Songs chart for the very first time. Filter turned out to be ChimChim's first solo track to earn the numero uno position on US iTunes chart. With Baby Mochi's impressive showing, the circle is now complete as all members have a solo song that has reached #1 on US iTunes Top Songs chart.

RM achieved the feat with Winter Flower (A collab with Youhna), Jin with Moon from MOTS: 7, Suga with Eight (A collab with IU), J-Hope with Chicken Noodle Soup from his first mixtape, Hope World (A collab with Becky G), Jimin with Filter from MOTS: 7, V with Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST and Jungkook with My Time from MOTS: 7.

Congratulations to Jimin as well as BTS!

Meanwhile, Stay Gold, which is the lead single of Map of the Soul: The Journey, dropped last month and reached #1 in over 82 countries. We can expect the same from Your Eyes Tell, which is also a part of the upcoming album and a ballad composed by Jungkook.

