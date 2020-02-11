BTS already filmed for Jimmy Fallon Show & recorded an outdoor segment? Deets Inside

Jimmy Fallon had previously confirmed that BTS will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a special episode. A few tweets, with updates from K-Media, suggest that the K-Pop band has already recorded the episode.

Last week, US television show host Jimmy Fallon announced that BTS will be returning to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. He shared a video confirming their return. Although the announcement, Fallon hasn't revealed the air date of the special episode, he had reached out to the ARMY requesting them for questions to ask BTS. While fans await updates on the episode from the talk show host, a few tweets claim that Korean media has reported insights into the BTS x Jimmy Fallon episode.

As per a Korean BTS fan with the Twitter name Soo Choi, Fallon has pre-recorded the special episode featuring RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope. The reports also suggest that Fallon will inform fans about the air date eventually. Another tweet, by the Twitter handle "@_mapofthesoul7_", has suggested that BTS recorded a segment outdoors. "The article said that they probably would play a game OR meet fans on the street. I guess they played the game indoors," the tweet reads.

Previous Choi had tweeted BTS might "play a game with Jimmy -Take to the streets to surprise and interact with fans" apart from the "Fallon asks BTS" segment and their performance on the show.

Check out her tweet with the details:

‘Last Night On’said @BTS_twt will the focal point of an entire episode of #FallonTonight -They will play a game with Jimmy -Take to the streets to surprise and interact with fans

-Live performance from their new album MOTS:7

-#FallonAsksBTS by ARMY for the special episode — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) February 7, 2020

Over the past few days, the ARMY has been showering Fallon with questions with the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS. Fans dropped several questions for all the members. However, a majority of the questions were addressed to Jimin. Read all about it here: BTS: Jimmy Fallon asks ARMY for questions with #FallonAsksBTS & fans have an important question for Jimin

