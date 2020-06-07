BTS and Big Hit donates a WHOPPING amount towards the Black Lives Matter movement

Days after they condemned George Floyd's death, BTS members along with Big Hit Entertainment stepped forward to make a huge donation towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

A few days ago, it was reported that BTS and Big Hit Entertainment were in talks to decide upon an amount to donate towards the Black Lives Matter movement. The K-Pop band decided to step forward and do their bit as people took to the street in the US protesting and demanding justice for George Floyd following his death by the hands of a police officer. Although Big Hit hasn't released an official statement on the contribution, it has now been revealed that the Bangtan Boys have made a whopping contribution.

According to Variety, BTS and its managing agency have contributed USD 1 million towards the movement. A representative of the agency informed the international entertainment news outlet that the donation was transferred earlier this week. BTS and Big Hit are "not expected to comment on the donation," the report states.

Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter, told the publication that they were moved by BTS' contribution towards the movement. "Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

The news about their contribution comes a few days after BTS reacted to the horrific incident and assured the ARMY that they are with them against the fight against racism. "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together," BTS tweeted using the hashtag "#BlackLivesMatter" to show their support.

