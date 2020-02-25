BTS and Halsey dance to Bollywood song 'Dus Bahane' in this fan made mashup; Watch VIDEO

A BTS fan edit watches RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope shake a leg to Bollywood track Dus Bahane and we think you should give it a watch.

If you think we are obsessed with BTS, you are probably right! The Bangtan Boys have all our attention lately courtesy the Map of the Soul: 7 release, their appearance on Today Show and the special The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS has been flooding our timeline with adorable videos and photos from the shows and behind-the-scenes. While we were scrolling through our timelines and gushing over RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope, we came across a hilarious fan-made video that we just HAD to share with you'll.

If you are an Indian BTS fan, you would probably be aware of the "Dus Bahane" memes making the rounds on social media. For the international BTS ARMY, Dus Bahane is an old Bollywood track which was made popular again after Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and starred in the remix version. The song opened the floodgate to some hilarious memes.

One particular Instagram account decided to bring have a crossover which we all would love to see happen in real life and we are in awe. The Instagram account, which goes by the name of What The Cut, has taken a few clips from Boy With Luv video and merged Dus Bahane with it. The video sees the K-Pop singers along with Halsey shaking a leg to the tunes of the song. The video is impressive, the least to say.

Check it out here:

What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

