BTS and Jennifer Lopez FOLLOW each other on Twitter; ARMY manifest a Spanish song collab possibility

BTS and Jennifer Lopez are now mutuals on Twitter fuelling future collaboration rumours, quite possibly on a Spanish single.

"Maybe when it's time, I think we'll be able to release another song in English or Korean or Spanish — or any language," BTS leader RM had recently shared with Entertainment Weekly post the release of their heartwarming birthday gift for ARMY, Permission to Dance. It's purely coincidental (or not!) that BTS then hit the follow button on Twitter for a popular Grammy-nominated Latin American singer.

It was none other than Jennifer Lopez, who BTS followed from the septet's shared Twitter account @BTS_twt! In return, Jennifer followed not just the beloved South Korean boy group's personal account but @bts_bighit as well, much to both music powerhouses' fans' excitement. Interestingly, the 51-year-old musician already follows the Bangtan Boys on Instagram. The surprising Twiter mutuals reveal had BTS ARMY and Lopez's fans expectantly manifest a possible Spanish song collab in the works and you can bet, the excitement for the track would be boundless!

It was at BTS' 2021 Muster Sowoozoo Day 2 when RM and Jimin spectacularly sang Becky G's Spanish parts of Chicken Noodle Soup, which was in collaboration with J-Hope, much to the Latin Grammy-nominated singer's excitement. On the other hand, during a festive Instagram Live last year, JLo was seen jamming to BTS' Dynamite alongside her children - twins Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, 13.

We're totally of the opinion that a BTS x Jennifer Lopez collab would be D-Y-N-A-M-I-T-E!

Meanwhile, BTS have an incredible reason to celebrate as their feel-good, peppy dance track Permission to Dance debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 this week after BTS' prior hit bop Butter's record-breaking seven weeks atop the music chart. Butter still remains strong at No. 2 passing the baton to PTD. On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez released her collab single with Rauw Alejandro, Cambia el Paso, which received a lot of love from her fans.

