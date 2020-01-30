BTS and Lauv's new song titled 'Who'; New track to drop on THIS date

BTS recently confirmed that they are collaborating with Lauv yet again. Now, Lauv has revealed the name of the song featuring the K-Pop band and the release date.

After they collaborated with Lauv on Make It Right last year, BTS is working with the international singer yet again on a new track. The K-Pop band recently confirmed the collaboration and now, Lauv has revealed details about the track. The singer took to Twitter to announce the title of the track. Sharing a picture with the band, Lauv revealed that the song is titled "Who". The singer also confirmed that the song will be a part of his upcoming album How I’m Feeling.

While the announcement will have the ARMY jumping with joy, Lauv revealed that his new song with BTS is still far away from its release date. The singer revealed that the song drops on March 6, which is a long, long away. As per the album cover, BTS is not the only band/artist Lauv is collaborating with. The singer is working on songs with Troye Sivan, LANY, Anne-Marie, Alessia Cara, and Sofia Reyes.

Just recently BTS opened up about collaborating with Lauv. During an interaction with Billboard, BTS leader RM revealed, "Actually, we did one with Lauv and it’s gonna be released in March, and it’s really great. I heard it, and it’s really great.”

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing to release its new album too. The K-Pop band has already confirmed that its new album Map of the Soul: 7 drops on February 21, 2020. The band has already dropped two songs. The first, titled Interlude: Shadow, doubled up as a trailer which was followed by the release of Black Swan. The band recently performed the song at The Late Late Night Show with James Corden.

