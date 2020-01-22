BTS announce 'Map of the Soul' tour dates; Check it out

BTS has announced its upcoming 'Map of the Soul' tour dates and they are gearing up to perform across the globe. Check it out.

Hopefully, you have been saving all this while because BTS has officially released their upcoming tour dates. The widely popular Korean boy band has announced 37 dates for its 2020 Map of the Soul Tour. On January 21, BTS shared the list of live performances they will be doing this year for their fans on their official social media account. The tour will be dedicated to their last year’s album Map of the Soul: Persona and the much anticipated upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7

The tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, on April 11. During the course of their tour, the band will perform in cities across the globe. They will be performing at stadiums in the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain. For the general public, the tickets will go on sale on February 7 at LiveNation.com. However, reportedly, according to an official press release, members of the Global Official Fanclub will get first dibs on the tickets and would be able to buy them on February 5.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the band to drop their upcoming album. BTS is scheduled to release Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21. A few days back BTS dropped their new song Black Swan, which will feature in the upcoming film and it was an instant hit. The band released the song on January 17 and the song made its way to some of the world’s top music charts by January 18. The song hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 93 countries, including United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, India and Russia.

Check out the tours dates bellow:

April 11- Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium

April 12 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium

April 18 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium

April 19 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium

April 25 - Santa Clara, CA, USA - Levi’s Stadium

April 26 - Santa Clara, CA, USA - Levi’s Stadium

May 2 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Rose Bowl Stadium

May 3 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Rose Bowl Stadium

May 9 - Dallas, TX, USA - Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 10 - Dallas, TX, USA - Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 14 - Orlando, FL, USA - Camping World Stadium

May 17 - Atlanta, GA, USA - Bobby Dodd Stadium

May 23 - East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA - MetLife Stadium

May 24 - East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA - MetLife Stadium

May 27 - Washington, D.C., USA - FedExField

May 30 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Rogers Centre

May 31 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Rogers Centre

June 5 - Chicago, IL, USA - Soldier Field

June 6 - Chicago, IL, USA - Soldier Field

June 13 - ??

June 14- ??

June 28 - Fukuoka, Japan - Fukuoka PayPay Dome

June 29 - Fukuoka, Japan - Fukuoka PayPay Dome

July 3 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

July 4 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

July 11 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin

July 12 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin

July 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

July 18 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

July 23 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 25 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 26 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 30 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

August 1 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

August 2 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka

August 7 - Saitama, Japan - MetLife Dome

August 8 - Saitama, Japan - MetLife Dome

September 1 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

September 2 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

