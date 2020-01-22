BTS announce 'Map of the Soul' tour dates; Check it out
Hopefully, you have been saving all this while because BTS has officially released their upcoming tour dates. The widely popular Korean boy band has announced 37 dates for its 2020 Map of the Soul Tour. On January 21, BTS shared the list of live performances they will be doing this year for their fans on their official social media account. The tour will be dedicated to their last year’s album Map of the Soul: Persona and the much anticipated upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7
The tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, on April 11. During the course of their tour, the band will perform in cities across the globe. They will be performing at stadiums in the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain. For the general public, the tickets will go on sale on February 7 at LiveNation.com. However, reportedly, according to an official press release, members of the Global Official Fanclub will get first dibs on the tickets and would be able to buy them on February 5.
BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR 일정 안내#BTS #방탄소년단 #MapOfTheSoulTour pic.twitter.com/qrqOUD9HAl
— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) January 22, 2020
Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the band to drop their upcoming album. BTS is scheduled to release Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21. A few days back BTS dropped their new song Black Swan, which will feature in the upcoming film and it was an instant hit. The band released the song on January 17 and the song made its way to some of the world’s top music charts by January 18. The song hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 93 countries, including United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, India and Russia.
Check out the tours dates bellow:
April 11- Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium
April 12 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium
April 18 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium
April 19 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Stadium
April 25 - Santa Clara, CA, USA - Levi’s Stadium
April 26 - Santa Clara, CA, USA - Levi’s Stadium
May 2 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Rose Bowl Stadium
May 3 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Rose Bowl Stadium
May 9 - Dallas, TX, USA - Cotton Bowl Stadium
May 10 - Dallas, TX, USA - Cotton Bowl Stadium
May 14 - Orlando, FL, USA - Camping World Stadium
May 17 - Atlanta, GA, USA - Bobby Dodd Stadium
May 23 - East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA - MetLife Stadium
May 24 - East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA - MetLife Stadium
May 27 - Washington, D.C., USA - FedExField
May 30 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Rogers Centre
May 31 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Rogers Centre
June 5 - Chicago, IL, USA - Soldier Field
June 6 - Chicago, IL, USA - Soldier Field
June 13 - ??
June 14- ??
June 28 - Fukuoka, Japan - Fukuoka PayPay Dome
June 29 - Fukuoka, Japan - Fukuoka PayPay Dome
July 3 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
July 4 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
July 11 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin
July 12 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin
July 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
July 18 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
July 23 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
July 25 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
July 26 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
July 30 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
August 1 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
August 2 - Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome Osaka
August 7 - Saitama, Japan - MetLife Dome
August 8 - Saitama, Japan - MetLife Dome
September 1 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome
September 2 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome
