BTS announces Break The Silence: The Movie; Might release in India on THIS date

BTS just made a major announcement about the release of their next film Break The Silence: The Movie which will hit theatres next month with limited screenings. Read below for more details.

ARMY, get excited! BTS is coming back on the big screen in a big way. The septet just announced Break The Silence: The Movie - Persona which will hit theatres in about 70 countries with limited screenings on September 10. Moreover, 40 odd countries will be added for a September 24 release date. In the September 10 category, we have Korea, Japan, UK, Australia and more countries. In the September 24 category, countries added include India, USA, Canada, UAE and more. However, these dates would depend on the status of local cinemas re-opening.

As for the synopsis of Break The Silence: The Movie - Persona, we'll be taken through a whirlwind journey with the boys from their BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself'. ARMY is aware of how BTS became the first Korean group to perform at Wembley Stadium while the tour took place across Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Sao Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka, Shizuoka, Riyadh, and Seoul. "With unprecedented access, Break the Silence: The Movies travels with BTS throughout the tour, exploring each band member behind the curtain. Offstage, we see another side of BTS. The seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before. Facing my other self 'Persona,'" the synopsis revealed via the movie's official website.

Check out BTS' thrilling Break The Silence: The Movie - Persona Poster below:

Moreover, Bring the Soul: The Movie will be re-released in theatres in Korea and abroad from August 28 to August 30.

