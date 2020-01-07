BTS announces the release of comeback album titled 'Map of the Soul: 7'; DEETS inside

The popular K - Pop band, BTS has finally announced about the new comeback album which has been titled Map of the Soul:7. It will be released on February 21, 2020.

It’s time to rejoice for the BTS army as the popular K – pop band has finally announced about its comeback album. This long – awaited album has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media and finally, the band members have broken the ice about the same thereby sending fans into frenzy. The parent company of BTS has recently announced that the band is going to release its brand new album titled Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, 2020.

According to the latest media reports, the pre – orders of the album will be starting this Thursday i.e. from January 9, 2020. However, no further detail has been revealed other than the album’s title and its release date. Well, speculations are already on the rise ever since the title of the album has been revealed. Moreover, the concept pictures and comeback trailer of the same is yet to be released which has further piqued the excitement of the fans.

Check out some of the fan’s reactions on the release of BTS’ new comeback album below:

Funny how - BTS has 7 members

- They are 7 years together

- They realease this on january 7

- this is their 7th comeback

- 7 in hangul sounds like “ee-go” "what a relief we are 7, what a relief we are together."

#7isComing #BTSIsComing BTS_twt — TIN- January 7, 2020

When take a nap and wake up after staying awake and waiting for comeback only to miss itBTS_twt #7isComing pic.twitter.com/tjyO2GuA9u — Maya M (mayaandbts7) January 7, 2020

What if it's gonna be like the wings era with 7 solos with dark theme and sexy shits. #7isComing pic.twitter.com/oW5Ub287I8 — Inday Yoongi (7) (yonkisuga) January 7, 2020

For the unversed, Map of the Soul: 7 happens to be the seventh consecutive album of BTS. Well, the number 7 has a lot of significance here as it relates to the number of members present in the band. Moreover, it will also coincide with the seventh anniversary of the group. However, we can consider of all of this as mere speculations as of now until the release of the album. Are you excited for the release of BTS’ comeback album? Do let us know in the comments section.

(ALSO READ: BTS: Jin, RM and Suga set an AWESOME 2020 goal for Jungkook and ARMY is bound to encourage Kookie)

Read More