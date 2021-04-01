BTS, Ariana Grande, Keanu Reeves and more: Celebrities who are major ANIME fans

The world of anime has some of the biggest celebrity fans starting from BTS to Ariana Grande and more

While celebrities themselves may enjoy a huge fan following across the globe, most artists, be it actors or musicians, find inspiration and entertainment in other pop culture elements. You'd be surprised to know how many major celebs enjoy anime. The anime world is full of fans who are deeply invested in the characters and geek out on the smallest of details relating to their favourite anime films, series and more. Among celebrity fans of anime, you will find the biggest names including the likes of BTS, Ariana Grande and more.

While a few other artists like Kanye West have taken inspiration from the world of anime for their work, there are also those like Grande who is a fan to a level that she has even gotten her favourite character tattooed onto herself. The fandoms for popular animes like Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Pokémon, among others is huge among celebrities too and you may even find them referencing their favourite characters at interviews and events. Let's take a look at a list of some famous celebrities who are major fans of anime.

Ariana Grande

The Thank u, Next singer is a fan of Spirited Away and even showed her love for the anime by getting a massive tattoo of the main character Chihiro on her forearm. In 2016, the singer had also honoured Michiyo Yasuda, a late artist and colour designer who was a part of the Oscar-winning film's crew.

BTS

The K-pop band is known to have shown their love for anime on more than one occasion. Naruto is known to be one of the septet's favourite anime and they have even performed the theme song during a fun karaoke session. Jimin is particularly known to be a big fan of One Piece and was even gifted a Roronoa Zoro action figure on his birthday, via CBR. The band's other members such as Jungkook and V, are also known to be huge fans of anime.

Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan is one actor who has been vocal about his love for anime and has even listed out his favourites during interactive sessions with fans and interviews. The Black Panther star is a massive fan of Naruto: Shippuden and Dragon Ball Z.

Kanye West

Kanye West had a unique way of showing his love for anime as he even released a music video inspired from it. The rapper is known to be a fan of Akira and had even taken influence from it for his 2007 track Stronger's music video. The rapper has also spoken about his love for Akira during interviews.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox has revealed that she truly became a fan of the genre after introducing herself to Cowboy Bebop and InuYasha. The Transformers actress has also expressed that she would be more than excited to star in a film adaptation of the same.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves sure has an eye for all things amazing and he is reportedly a huge anime geek. In fact, the actor also came close to starring in a live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, where he was cast as Spike Spiegel although unfortunately, the project never took off.

