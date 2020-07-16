BTS ARMY accuses Melanie Fontana of allegedly 'taking credit' for V's Sweet Night; 'Hurt' songwriter reacts

BTS singer V aka Taehyung's hit song Sweet Night is in the spotlight after fans felt a participating songwriter is taking too much credit for her work on the song. Here's how everything unfolded.

The BTS ARMY is enraged by the recent turn of events involving a songwriter and singer V's Itaewon Class OST Sweet Night. The international song has been breaking records since its release. More recently, Taehyung's heartwarming song broke Adele’s five-year solo artist record on iTunes. While fans have been celebrating the success of the song for weeks (one could say months as well), a songwriter's claim has not gone down well with TaeTae's stans. Fans have been criticising songwriter Melanie Joy Fontana for allegedly "taking credit" for the hit song.

As reported by Koreaboo, Taehyung co-wrote the song with Hiss noise, ADORA, Melanie Joy Fontana, and Michel “Lindgren” Schulz. At the time, during a VLive, the singer revealed, "I wrote the song while I was abroad. I made requests on how I want the song to be." On July 14, Universal Music Publishing shared a picture of Fontana on their Instagram handle and highlighted her work on the song. While the post appears to have been pulled down, fans have taken a screenshot of the image and it has been circulating on social media platforms ever since. The now-deleted post credited Melanie for the work on the song. She replied, "Tsym for all the support, ME" before she added, "(love) YOU GUYS SO MUCH!!!"

The post and her response have not gone down well with the ARMY. They are accusing the writer of taking more than her share of credits on the song's achievements. "idk who u think u are but u need a f**king reality check. taehyung broke records w sweet night bc HE IS TAEHYUNG... he would’ve done it regardless of if ur white ass was involved or not. get rid of this coloniser mindset. SWEET NIGHT IS TAEHYUNG’S RECORD NOT YOURS @MELANIEFONTANA," a fan tweeted.

"real talk though, @MELANIEFONTANA taking credit for BTS’s music is not okay especially when it’s taken us and BTS so long to get them any sort of artistic recognition in the US. Now articles praise her for work that she only partly contributed to (BTS usually change it anyway)," another stan added. "doesn't it amaze you how xenophobia is evident in the western music industry but when bts's achievements are untouchable even for western artists.. suddenly everyone wants full credit. melanie DID NOT say a word abt sweet night until now," another tweet read.

Check out a few more reactions below:

A WHITE WOMAN SHOULDN’T TAKE FULL CREDIT FOR A POC’S ACHIEVEMENTS. SWEET NIGHT IS V’S RECORD, NOT YOURS. HE BROKE THE CHARTS, NOT YOU. YOU SHOULDN’T DISCREDIT THE ACTUAL ARTIST. V, ADORA, & HISSNOISE ARE ABOVE YOU IN THE ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS. WAKE UP. @MELANIEFONTANA @UMPG pic.twitter.com/RuhzNNZRH6 — (@hobitrary) July 15, 2020

Melanie Fontana sweetie...you were ONE out of many writer who wrote sweet night. It’s not cute trying to steal the whole song and claim it like you wrote it all. Please go sit your racist ass somewhere else. pic.twitter.com/j2EA6ylcxH — Maui⁷ (@shxnda_) July 16, 2020

doesn't it amaze you how xenophobia is evident in the western music industry but when bts's achievements are untouchable even for western artists.. suddenly everyone wants full credit. melanie DID NOT say a word abt sweet night until now. — hourly tae (@taehourIy) July 15, 2020

i just saw that this dumb stupid btch Melanie joy fontana, tried taking all the credit for Sweet Night, and named Tae's iTunes world record as hers. She didn't help in the promotions, but is trying to take the credit. Did the same during BWL, when all she wrote was oh my my my. pic.twitter.com/c33rnsPWXc — (@taehyungtannah) July 15, 2020

Following the backlash, Melanie shared a couple of videos on her Instagram Stories where she confessed she was hurt over the amount of hatred she has been receiving for her recent statement. "It really hurts to get messages from people like it really does hurt even though they are strangers and I don't know them. It hurts to hear people say you're ugly, you're untalented, you didn't do anything when the reality is every songwriter on a song participated in some way and we've given our lives and our hearts to our career," she said in the video.

"So to have such negativity bombarding us for quiet literally no reason just because you are being protective over a person that doesn't know you, a person that may love you but a person that really doesn't know you and doesn't need your protection. There is no point, we are all working in this together," she added.

The songwriter's husband and a fellow producer Mister Lindgren also defended Melanie on Twitter. He wrote, "it’s incredibly sad to see that some #ARMY have still not learned that different cultures have different ways of talking about achievements. educate yourself before you harass people." He also commented on a post on Instagram and claimed he and Melanie wrote "every single word" of the song.

it’s incredibly sad to see that some #ARMY have still not learned that different cultures have different ways of talking about achievements.

educate yourself before you harass people. — Lindgren (@MisterLindgren) July 15, 2020

What do you think of the claims and reactions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Not only Sweet Night, but Melanie has also worked with BTS on a few other songs as well. The songwriter has worked on the recently released Map of the Soul: 7 ~ Journey ~ song Stay Gold, their Map of the Soul: 7 hit ON (feat. Sia), Boy With Luv, and Mikrokosmos. Melanie was in a similar situation last year when Boy With Luv released.

Credits :TwitterInstagram

Share your comment ×