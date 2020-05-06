BTS ARMY brims with emotions after watching IU x Suga Eight music video; Say 'Your voice makes me wanna cry'

BTS ARMY finding it difficult to control their emotions after watching IU and Suga’s Eight music video. Check out the reaction.

After teasing it for a while, IU finally released her new song titled Eight featuring BTS’s Suga, and ARMY is flipping out! BTS fans are having an emotional reaction to the music video and they are flooding Twitter. The fans were eagerly waiting for the Korean singer-songwriter to drop the song ever since she announced the collaboration with Yoongi in April. The fans are taking over social media and gushing about everything from the stunning vocals to expressive lyrics, and the up-beat music.

“Eight is actually so beautiful - the song production, IU’s incredible voice, Suga’s feature, the music video styling and animation. It is going to do so well!” a fan tweeted. “I heard this song for 5 times... now i know why joon said this really good song.. the lyrics and beat such amazing.. i felt so good.. Thank u Suga,thank u IU,” another fan wrote. “Now I understand why Namjoon felt 'Eight' is a 'drive song', the lyrics are sad but hopeful in the upbeat melody If you drive opening the window your tears will be blown away,” another Twitter user commented.

Check out the music video here:

The song features IU transporting herself into fantasy land. The lyrics talk about what it’s like to be a 28-year-old. Considering both IU and Suga are 28, the theme perfectly complements the artists. Fans especially praised Suga’s rap in the song. “I'm late, but, oh gid, such a good song. Idk why, but when i listen to thus song i feel young? Idk, how to explain it IU's vocals ft Suga's rap, ASDDFGHJKKL,” a fan wrote. “I feel like crying because the song is realllly good!! IU never dissapoint me. Always the best. Produce and feat Suga was the best part!” another fan wrote.

Check out the reactions here:

So hear me out what if like really what if IU and Yoongi sing Eight in the year end awards WHAT IF.... @BTS_twt @_IUofficial #IUxSUGA #EIGHTOUTNOW pic.twitter.com/nfkp7J2uIw — Wîñtēr (@illligirl) May 6, 2020

I'm really proud of you, AGAIN! You're so incredible and unreal, I dont even know how to put on words because everything you touch it's pure masterpiece and Eight just feel like a blessing to my soul, your voice makes me wanna cry of so many emotions, I love you so fvcking much.. — lu (@93sgiluna) May 6, 2020

Eight is like 'this is a sad song' but you can't be sad now, but are you happy now?#EightOutNow #IUxSUGA @BTS_twt @_IUofficial why are you playing with our emotions? — leya (@leyaunnie) May 6, 2020

I feel like crying because the song is realllly good!! IU never dissapoint me. Always the best. Produce and feat Suga was the best part! — nor @kedxpeach) May 6, 2020

Eight is actually so beautiful - the song production, IU’s incredible voice, Suga’s feature, the music video styling and animation. It is going to do so well! — - theory mode! (@moarmadillo) May 6, 2020

the way i SHRIEKED and started jumping around my room in excitement and euphoria when i heard the legendary "suga" whisper #IUxSUGA @BTS_twt — (@xarmillasocorro) May 6, 2020

Its so good suga! Cant stop listening to it!!!!thank u for working hard — Wafa (@WafaArmy7) May 6, 2020

