BTS: ARMY can now learn Korean with Jungkook, Suga, J Hope, RM and others with a special program; Deets Inside

BTS's label Big Hit has announced a new program that will help the ARMY connect with the K-Pop band better. They are all set to teach the world some Korean.
Big Hit Entertainment is helping the BTS ARMY connect better with their favourite K-Pop band. A few weeks ago, we reported that the label introduced subtitles for the Bangtan TV videos, thus helping fans to understand the conversations between the BTS members easily instead of depending on translations. Now, the label has announced they are launching a program that would help fans learn Korean. During their corporate briefing with the community session, Big Hit revealed their plans for BTS and it included a special program called Learn Korean with BTS.

As per a Teen Vogue report, Big Hit’s founder Bang Si-Hyuk said that they want to eliminate the language barrier to help the ARMY connect better with BTS. "We are preparing Korean language education content for our fans. There are many fans who can’t enjoy Big Hit content to the fullest due to the language barrier. Foreign media point out that there is ‘more demand for learning Korean thanks to K-pop,’ but there are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease," Bang said. 

Hence the South Korean label is launching Learn Korean with BTS which will launch “in stages” this March. The program will feature “artist content” and provide “a more rewarding and immersive experience” for the ARMY. The news update left ARMY jumping with joy. They are excited to learn the new language and are eager to see what Big Hit has in store for them. 

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing to drop their new album Map of the Soul: 7. The album releases this month following which the band will head out for an international tour. Here are BTS' tour dates: BTS announce 'Map of the Soul' tour dates; Check it out

Credits :Teen Vogue Getty Images

