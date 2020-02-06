BTS: ARMY can now learn Korean with Jungkook, Suga, J Hope, RM and others with a special program; Deets Inside

BTS's label Big Hit has announced a new program that will help the ARMY connect with the K-Pop band better. They are all set to teach the world some Korean.

Big Hit Entertainment is helping the BTS ARMY connect better with their favourite K-Pop band. A few weeks ago, we reported that the label introduced subtitles for the Bangtan TV videos, thus helping fans to understand the conversations between the BTS members easily instead of depending on translations. Now, the label has announced they are launching a program that would help fans learn Korean. During their corporate briefing with the community session, Big Hit revealed their plans for BTS and it included a special program called Learn Korean with BTS.

As per a Teen Vogue report, Big Hit’s founder Bang Si-Hyuk said that they want to eliminate the language barrier to help the ARMY connect better with BTS. "We are preparing Korean language education content for our fans. There are many fans who can’t enjoy Big Hit content to the fullest due to the language barrier. Foreign media point out that there is ‘more demand for learning Korean thanks to K-pop,’ but there are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease," Bang said.

Hence the South Korean label is launching Learn Korean with BTS which will launch “in stages” this March. The program will feature “artist content” and provide “a more rewarding and immersive experience” for the ARMY. The news update left ARMY jumping with joy. They are excited to learn the new language and are eager to see what Big Hit has in store for them.

Bts and bighit really out here making us learn about psychology, mythology, philosophy, how to love ourselves and now are going to make us learn korean... watch them soon start making us exercise with a “ BUILD YOURSELF WITH BTS” concept — CRAB WITH LUV ⁷ - HOBIUARY (@IMJOONSCRAB) February 5, 2020

Imagine if you can choose your level of strictness in Learn Korean With Bts so the first level is yoongi and when you don't study he's like "fuck Korean, you do you" And the last and the most strict level is just hobi. And he's outside your window.And he just looks at u. — kimya⁷ (@minminisubunit) February 5, 2020

I can't believe we're getting a chance to learn Korean with BTS. Like?? I'm literally crying! The things they do for us...When I say they're special...THEY ARE! — (@Hank1Stefani) February 5, 2020

Bye Google translate

Welcome "Learn Korean with BTS" Thank you Bang Si Hyuk !! — [REST] 방탄소년단 Publicity(@BTSPublicity) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing to drop their new album Map of the Soul: 7. The album releases this month following which the band will head out for an international tour. Here are BTS' tour dates: BTS announce 'Map of the Soul' tour dates; Check it out

