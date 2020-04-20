BTS: ARMY can't get enough of the septet during quarantine period as Bang Bang Con registers 50 million views

BTS' Bang Bang Con has finally come to an end with Big Hit Entertainment revealing the massive statistics surrounding the online weekend concert. Bang Bang Con garnered a massive 50.59 million total views with an impressive 2.24 million concurrent viewers at one time.

The past two days for ARMY has been a wonderful roller coaster ride as members reunited from different parts of the world to relive old memories with BTS through Bang Bang Con. For those living under a rock, Bang Bang Con was BTS' online weekend concert that took place on April 18 (2015 BTS Live HYYH On Stage, 2016 BTS Live HYYH On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet and BTS 3rd Muster [ARMY.Zip+]) and April 19 (2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode lll The Wings Tour in Seoul, 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final (2017), BTS 4th Muster [Happy Ever After] and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul).

Now, for some good news! Bang Bang Con has proved to be a massive hit on YouTube's BANGTANTV channel as Day 1 and Day 2 collectively saw 50.59 million total views with an impressive 2.24 million concurrent viewers at one time. Moreover, Bang Bang Con had 6.46 million Twitter and Weverse hashtag mentions. On Twitter, in particular, all the members of BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - were trending for the nostalgic, memorable moments during the several iconic concerts with ChimChim trending for 11 continuous hours.

Meanwhile, ARMY can now look forward to Run BTS' Episode 101, as it continues from where EP 100 left us. BTS rented out the entire, huge Goyang Gym in South Korea to play popular games from Run BTS' past episodes, that were most loved by ARMY!

