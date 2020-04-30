BTS: ARMY can't get over J Hope's infectious laughter and Jimin's handsome face in the latest Bangtan Bomb

In the latest Bangtan Bomb, the 3J's of BTS - J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook - take over shooting videos and photos for each other during their visit to the Connect, BTS exhibition in New York. Check out the Bangtan Bomb below.

In February 2020, as BTS was gearing up for the release of their album, Map of the Soul: 7, the boys also kickstarted an initiative titled Connect, BTS. The global project connected five cities (London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York) and 22 artists while aiming at redefining the relationships between art and music. The septet even visited the New York artwork, which was created by Antony Gormley, RM's favourite artist. The latest Bangtan Bomb takes place in that setting with the 3J's of BTS - J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook.

We first see Jungkook dabbling in his other passion, which is filmmaking as he is seen shooting Jimin's handsome face and ARMY can collectively agree that ChimChim's mesmerising personality will make anyone go weak in their knees! J-Hope then turned photographer for Kookie and Jimin and commented on how Baby Mochi's video came out like an MV. However, it turns out, the video was as JK, which had Jimin hilariously storm out. However, the funniest moment came when Jimin tried to take a video of Hobi, but the latter's face made the duo burst out laughing! J-Hope's infectious laughter can truly heal the world, can't it?!

Check out BTS' latest Bangtan Bomb featuring J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook below:

We adore this trio and how!

Meanwhile, BTS' new docuseries Break The Silence premieres its first two episodes on May 12, 2020. The subsequent five episodes, all of which will be in the duration of 25-30 minutes, will be aired every Tuesdays and Thursdays.

