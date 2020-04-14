BTS: ARMY comes to Tiger JK’s rescue after K Pop fans attack latter for his tweet supporting the Bangtan Boys

South Korean rapper Tiger JK was under fire over a now-deleted tweet about showing support to BTS. The ARMY came to his rescue.

Who would have thought Tiger JK's tweet supporting BTS could invite so much trouble? Earlier this week, the South Korean rapper shared a screenshot of a report praising the Bantan Boys. The Economist shared an Instagram post talking about the renowned South Korean band. The news outlet described the pop culture scene in South Korea. However, the outlet noted that BTS stands apart. The news agency wrote BTS doesn't confide to the stereotypical "flawless, manufactured idols who are expected to serve as blank screens for fans' projections.⁠"

The exact words are, "Although their output has all the trappings of the genre—slick production, perfectly choreographed dance routines, rap interludes and ever-unconfirmed rumours about band members' relationships—they do not conform to the stereotype of the flawless, manufactured idols who are expected to serve as blank screens for fans' projections.⁠"

The Drunken Tiger's founder shared a screenshot of the caption and tagged BTS along with the news organisation. He shared a thumbs up emoji with the picture. The now-deleted post invited a backlash. Tiger immediately took down the tweet and cleared his stand on the tweet. He assured he did not mean to put down other K-Pop bands in the industry.

"Normally I Bob and weave and be mad abstract about my messages. But during time of quarantine we need (love).About the article from @TheEconomist about @BTS_twt I was just so proud, and wanted to share cuz the pic was nice. Not meant to put down anyone, it ain’t that deep. Love," he tweeted.

The controversy led to several ARMY members reaching out to Tiger to shower him with support. "You weren't putting anyone down, it's other people who have issues with BTS being praised, that's not your fault at all," pointed out a fan. "You really dont have to explain yourself or apologize. Thank you for sharing the article and for always being so supportive of @BTS_twt," added another fan.

Check out a few reactions below:

It’s not your fault, whenever BTS gets praised even more from somebody that works at the industry the person complimenting and also them gets hate. The boys have been through a lot and let’s say there’s a lot of people who are bothered by their current success. — luna⁷ (@alliextina) April 12, 2020

as someone with years in the industry you dont even have to explain im sorry for whatever you got in your mentions — loonparadise⁷ (@loonparadise) April 12, 2020

Thank you for sharing, and please don't late immature people dictate your feelings and thoughts. Like Namjoon said in one of his song Do You. Be free to be yourself. — April 18th!! BangBangConCarmen⁷(@CarmenDorta7) April 12, 2020

you're a legend that knows the industry better than anyone. you didn't put anyone down they just hate to see bts getting praised. thanks for posting it — 꿀⁷ (@kkuljj) April 12, 2020

This happens to every single person that praises bts, we love you and we love bts. This breaks my heart, antis are so loud these days :( — Honey ⁷ (@saraddng) April 12, 2020

Period!! And there's nothinh to worry about. Everyone is proud of BTS. Please don't look at the ugly comments :(( We respect you, sir. Thank you for appreciating BTS & their achievements. Thank you for the love — (@euphoriatay) April 12, 2020

What do you think of the controversy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×