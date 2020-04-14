Share your Lockdown Story
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: ARMY comes to Tiger JK’s rescue after K Pop fans attack latter for his tweet supporting the Bangtan Boys

South Korean rapper Tiger JK was under fire over a now-deleted tweet about showing support to BTS. The ARMY came to his rescue.
8616 reads Mumbai
BTS: ARMY comes to Tiger JK’s rescue after K Pop fans attack latter for his tweet supporting the Bangtan BoysBTS: ARMY comes to Tiger JK’s rescue after K Pop fans attack latter for his tweet supporting the Bangtan Boys
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Who would have thought Tiger JK's tweet supporting BTS could invite so much trouble? Earlier this week, the South Korean rapper shared a screenshot of a report praising the Bantan Boys. The Economist shared an Instagram post talking about the renowned South Korean band. The news outlet described the pop culture scene in South Korea. However, the outlet noted that BTS stands apart. The news agency wrote BTS doesn't confide to the stereotypical "flawless, manufactured idols who are expected to serve as blank screens for fans' projections.⁠"

The exact words are, "Although their output has all the trappings of the genre—slick production, perfectly choreographed dance routines, rap interludes and ever-unconfirmed rumours about band members' relationships—they do not conform to the stereotype of the flawless, manufactured idols who are expected to serve as blank screens for fans' projections.⁠" 

The Drunken Tiger's founder shared a screenshot of the caption and tagged BTS along with the news organisation. He shared a thumbs up emoji with the picture. The now-deleted post invited a backlash. Tiger immediately took down the tweet and cleared his stand on the tweet. He assured he did not mean to put down other K-Pop bands in the industry. 

"Normally I Bob and weave and be mad abstract about my messages. But during time of quarantine we need (love).About the article from @TheEconomist about @BTS_twt   I was just so proud, and wanted to share cuz the pic was nice. Not meant to put down anyone, it ain’t that deep. Love," he tweeted. 

The controversy led to several ARMY members reaching out to Tiger to shower him with support. "You weren't putting anyone down, it's other people who have issues with BTS being praised, that's not your fault at all," pointed out a fan. "You really dont have to explain yourself or apologize. Thank you for sharing the article and for always being so supportive of @BTS_twt," added another fan. 

Check out a few reactions below: 

What do you think of the controversy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement