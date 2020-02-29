BTS ARMY decode the meaning behind V's neck tattoo from 'On' video & there are some fascinating theories

BTS singer V has the ARMY riled up with his growing neck tattoo. Fans have come up with some interesting thTaehyung's tattoo.

BTS has been presenting a different version of their song "On" at every outing. They starred in a peppy dance video, debuting the song on the day Map of the Soul: 7 released. They then presented a high-octane performance when they appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Their late-night show performance was followed by the release of an artistic video earlier this week. The band then performed at the M Countdown. Every performance differed a little from each other and so did V's neck tattoo.

The BTS singer sported an interesting tattoo on his neck in every performance. The tattoo appeared to be a dried-up tree branched out into the skies before it doubled up into looking like it were veins and then into shattered glass, in the performance at Music Bank performance.

Fans noticed that the artwork merely grew with every performance. "Taehyung's neck tattoo looks a bit different every time it gets applied on him," pointing out the difference through three pictures. The pictures paved the way to several theories. A fan suggested, "It went from looking like he got stung by a Griever to looking like tree branches to looking like Shigaraki’s quirk is causing his skin to crumble away."

"It means that he has been consumed by his shadow. The bigger the light , the bigger the shadow will be," another BTS ARMY member stated. "If it keeps getting bigger so every time he performs, when it reaches the point that it's covering his entire torso would we get a tae in see through shirt," another fan rejoiced.

WAIT Tree of life, the universal tree that touches both heaven & hell. Its roots extend down to hell. The tattoo on Taehyung's neck in 'ON' mv looks like cracks from afar, but close up more so tree roots. Taehyung = shadow Fake Love = Running away from your shadows pic.twitter.com/9ZbQrLQGuz — michi ⁷ (@joonikii) February 27, 2020

So some people are saying that the tattoo on Taehyung’s neck is growing/thickening. Idk if it was unintentional but what if it means the shadow is slowly taking over him?? pic.twitter.com/paSW1LZnRr — Bahar (@springtete) February 27, 2020

Cont. #EpicTaehyung 1061 Taehyung’s neck vein tattoo goes down his chest meaning the sting from that bite is spreading...imagine how lucky the visual director / artist who painted this on his glorious chest. Certainly looks perfect with his long & curly wet-look black hair pic.twitter.com/E3aQTDVoZK — EPIC TAEHYUNG⁷ INNER CHILD V 뷔 *BUSY (@VsnatchedMySoul) February 28, 2020

What is your theory behind Tae's neck tattoo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

