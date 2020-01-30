BTS ARMY finds a beautiful way to thank James Corden for hosting K Pop stars with love on Late Late Night Show

BTS recently appeared on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden. RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope joined Corden and Ashton Kutcher to have a ball. As a way to thank the late-night show host, the ARMY has come up with the #ThankYouJamesCorden and a heartwarming movement has begun.

K-Pop band BTS made its way to the Late Late Night Show With James Corden this week. The international band appeared on the show for the second time ever and it was the first time that they performed the band's newly released Black Swan. While that was the biggest highlight of the show, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope also played a game of hide and seek that featured actor Ashton Kutcher that left the ARMY in splits.

With such a fun episode, ARMY decided to trend the hashtag "#ThankYouJamesCorden" after the episode ended. Using the tag, several ARMY members took to Twitter to thank the late-night television host for not only giving a memorable episode but also taking care of the boys with love and kindness.

Metro UK now reports that a few BTS ARMY members also went a step ahead and made contributions to Magic Breakfast, the charitable institution James Corden supports. The UK outlet reports that BTS fans raised £7500 ($9,800 approximately). Fans have been sharing screenshots of their donations on social media.

The movement began with a Twitter user who goes by the handle @SarahJaneCheeky. "So James Corden treats BTS and ARMY always so kindly and makes everyone feel welcomed at his show. There is a charity called @magic_breakfast that he supports. Maybe we could donate there to say thank you!" she wrote.

So James Corden treats BTS and ARMY always so kindly and makes everyone feel welcomed at his show. There is a charity called @magic_breakfast that he supports. Maybe we could donate there to say thank you! https://t.co/jdnjvwEwN7 — Sarah ⁷ (@SarahJaneCheeky) January 28, 2020

This is why ARMY are an incredible fan base. Saying thank you by raising money for charities and worthy causes - great news for @magic_breakfast Thank you @JKCorden for making @BTS_twt feel comfortable. Our gratitude shows in kindness and love #ThankYouJamesCorden https://t.co/Nxy3wmoGOU — Gem⁷ (@GemInfires) January 29, 2020

.@JKCorden has been such a wonderful friend and supporter to @BTS_twt . This charity, that gives free breakfast to kids in the UK, is near and dear to his heart. I made a small donation as a "thank you" #ThankYouJamesCorden https://t.co/KBYFfyb4OT pic.twitter.com/4s2oywp4XS — armymomSF⁷-BethRosebowl Day 1 & 2 (@armymomsf) January 29, 2020

Thank you for all you do! I just submitted my donation to your worthy cause in honor of @BTS_twt epic performance on @latelateshow last night. It’s a small way of saying #ThankYouJamesCorden for being so kind to #BTS & #BTSARMY #BTSxCorden #BlackSwanLive pic.twitter.com/bDCH1CfVWl — Noona With Luv (@kookietaejoon) January 29, 2020

Just when you think the ARMY has impressed us enough, they top themselves and surprise the world. Meanwhile, the band prepares to drop their new album Map of the Soul: 7. The album releases next month.

We played hide and seek with BTS and Ashton Kutcher because... well, why not?? pic.twitter.com/x933N5D150 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 29, 2020

