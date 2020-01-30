BTS ARMY finds a beautiful way to thank James Corden for hosting K Pop stars with love on Late Late Night Show

BTS recently appeared on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden. RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope joined Corden and Ashton Kutcher to have a ball. As a way to thank the late-night show host, the ARMY has come up with the #ThankYouJamesCorden and a heartwarming movement has begun.
3403 reads Mumbai
BTS ARMY finds a beautiful way to thank James Corden for hosting K Pop stars with love on Late Late Night ShowBTS ARMY finds a beautiful way to thank James Corden for hosting K Pop stars with love on Late Late Night Show
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

K-Pop band BTS made its way to the Late Late Night Show With James Corden this week. The international band appeared on the show for the second time ever and it was the first time that they performed the band's newly released Black Swan. While that was the biggest highlight of the show, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope also played a game of hide and seek that featured actor Ashton Kutcher that left the ARMY in splits. 

With such a fun episode, ARMY decided to trend the hashtag "#ThankYouJamesCorden" after the episode ended. Using the tag, several ARMY members took to Twitter to thank the late-night television host for not only giving a memorable episode but also taking care of the boys with love and kindness. 

Metro UK now reports that a few BTS ARMY members also went a step ahead and made contributions to Magic Breakfast, the charitable institution James Corden supports. The UK outlet reports that BTS fans raised £7500 ($9,800 approximately). Fans have been sharing screenshots of their donations on social media. 

The movement began with a Twitter user who goes by the handle @SarahJaneCheeky. "So James Corden treats BTS and ARMY always so kindly and makes everyone feel welcomed at his show. There is a charity called @magic_breakfast that he supports. Maybe we could donate there to say thank you!" she wrote. 

Just when you think the ARMY has impressed us enough, they top themselves and surprise the world. Meanwhile, the band prepares to drop their new album Map of the Soul: 7. The album releases next month. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

 

ALSO READ: BTS on James Corden Show: RM plotting against Jungkook with Ashton Kutcher has the ARMY going crazy

Credits :Metro UKTwitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement