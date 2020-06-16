BTS ARMY furious after Billboard’s 2021 Grammy nominations predictions snubs MotS: 7; SuperM expected a nod

Billboard shared their predictions for the Grammys 2021 nominations and BTS wasn't included in it. Following the apparent snub, the ARMY has expressed their disappointment on social media.

It has been a brilliant year for BTS on the music front. With the release of their new album Map of the Soul: 7, the Bangtan Boys have shattered and set new records. The world has reported about it and the ARMY cannot stop celebrating the band's achievement. However, in a new Billboard report predicting the Best Bets of contenders for “Album of the Year”, “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, and “Best New Artist”, BTS hasn't made the cut, leaving the ARMY furious.

The details analysis has divided singers and performances under categories of “Best Bets”, “Good Chance”, or “Within Reach” lists. The Bangtan Boys feature in none of the lists. But who features on the list? Under the Album of the Year, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Fiona Apple, and Harry Styles have been listed as the Best Bets. As for Record of the Year, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Maren Morris, are being considered as the top contenders.

Song of the Year has Post Malone's “Circles”, Billie Eilish's “everything i wanted”, Maren Morris' “The Bones” and Harry Styles' “Adore You” listed. BTS' absence in the list has not gone down well with the fandom. Several ARMY members have shared their strong opinions on the report. "Despite being the best-selling album worldwide (5M+), biggest US album debut WITHOUT bundles (422k), and many more records, MOTS 7 is not mentioned once in this article," an angry fan pointed out.

"Surprised that BTS is not on the list? not at all ... even though it is the one that sells the most stadiums there in the USA ... the credibility of the academy is already at stake," another ARMY member added. Not only are fans fuming, but non-ARMY members are also shocked to see BTS missing from the list.

"I don’t listen to their music but by their success they should be there! I’ve seen some videos about them and they seem very talented. Idk why they wouldn’t be nominated," a Twitter user wrote.

Check out a few more reactions below:

Meanwhile, Billboard has identified another K-Pop band that could stand a chance to be nominated at the upcoming Grammy awards. Identifying them under "Within Reach" of bagging a Best New Artist nomination. If they do, SuperM would become the first Korean Pop band to be nominated for the Grammy.

"SuperM has a chance of becoming the first K-pop group to be nominated in this category with its self-titled EP, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200," Billboard noted. For the unversed, the band comprises of SHINee's Taemin, Kai and Baekhyun of EXO, Taeyong and Mark of NCT, and Ten and Lucas of WayV. They were deemed as the Avengers Group of SM Entertainment when they began. The single in the discussion was titled “Jopping” and it released on October 4, 2019.

While fans have been reacting to the report, Variety reported ARMY members that could fill up at least "15 shows at a 50,000 seat stadium" attended the Bang Bang Con The Live on Sunday. The special at-home concert was hosted to celebrate seven years of BTS. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together for a concert and left fans cheering from the comfort of their homes.

According to Big Hit metrics, Bang Bang Con peaked at 756,000 concurrent viewers in 107 countries and territories. As part of the concert, BTS put together a playlist of 12 tracks featuring their hit songs DOPE, Boyz with Fun, Like, Just One Day, Jamais Vu, Respect, Friends, Black Swan, Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey), Go Go, Anpanman and Spring Day.

While the performances left fans emotional, the band's messages to the fandom brought the ARMY to tears. As per fan translations, Jimin told fans, "Though we may not be able to see each other at this time, we’ve been constantly striving to grow as a group. We are coping up with it pretty well so hope that you too can overcome this time by finding the small joy within. Hope we can meet each other again with smiles on our faces.” Jungkook added, "I hope today will mark the start of something new,"

