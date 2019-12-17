BTS ARMY furious with JTBC's 'apology': This poor excuse for an apology will be remembered

A week ago, JTBC claimed BTS had approached lawyers to seek legal action against Big Hit Entertainment over profits disputes. However, now the channel has apologised for carrying the false news.

Days after JTBC floated a report claiming popular K-Pop band BTS has approached lawyers to seek legal action against Big Hit Entertainment over profits dispute. The claims caused an uproar among the ARMY and soon, Big Hit issued a statement on behalf of Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope and RM clarifying that the South Korean band is not taking any legal action. A week after news broke out, the channel has finally apologised. JTBC president Son Suk Hee appeared on the News Room episode and apologised to BTS and the ARMY.

According to Soompi, the president apologised for filming at the Big Hit HQ without permission and jumping the gun on the case. "At the beginning of December, JTBC learned that a matter related to BTS had appeared in the internal network of a law firm in Gangnam, Seoul. This matter was in the form of a question as to whether there would be internal conflicts of interest if the law firm were to represent or give consultation to BTS about profit division with Big Hit Entertainment. Considering conflicts of interest are usually part of the procedure for launching a legal dispute," he said.

"At the time, JTBC consulted several lawyers before reporting that there was a possibility of legal action. But after checking the statements from the parties involved, we have judged that the likelihood of legal action is very low. Big Hit has revealed that they do not have any conflicts with BTS and that they had an exemplary contract renewal last year. BTS has also stated that they did not request a lawsuit from the law firm in question. The law firm in question has stated that they cannot confirm detailed information about their internal network," Son Suk Hee added.

"JTBC expresses regret at the fact that they filmed the agency’s office without permission from Big Hit during the reporting of this case. We also humbly and sincerely accept the criticism that our report was too ahead of itself in reporting on a situation where no legal action had been pursued," he shared.

While the channel addressed the controversy and the drama, the ARMY was not fully convinced with the apology the channel head issued. Several BTS fans took to Twitter to react to the apology. Check out a few reactions below:

in the video they didn’t say “apologize” clearly or properly so idk if that was counted as an apology — sav joon’s lover (@yoongiyaily) December 16, 2019

wait where's the apology — Riech (@ladyplscalmdown) December 16, 2019

Worst apology ever... After a week? Damn, BH should just not sending BTS to GDA.. — Jade2a, the 0.01% of the population (@Jade2a1) December 16, 2019

Your decisions to spread damaging false information, and invade BTS' privacy by entering a private building without permission will not be forgotten. Your ridiculous delay in offering a correction, and this poor excuse for an apology will be remembered#지켜보겠다_JTBC — Kell (@pacifickrill) December 16, 2019

Is it that difficult for you guys to just apologize and admit you messed up? We need a real apology please — kookie_lil_bunny (@Tori15512834) December 16, 2019

I'm not a genius at korean but I know how Sorry is said and they definitely did not put that word in there I hope I'm wrong and my ears aren't hearing well though bc it's damn provocative that they keep ignoring us — RYM (@BTS_ARMY_rym) December 16, 2019

What do you think of JTBC's apology over the false report regarding BTS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: BTS: V's simple request to sasaengs, Suga's crucial advice for ARMY & RM's jaw dropping expenditure on airpods

Read More