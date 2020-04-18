BTS: ARMY gets emotional over Young Forever performance as Bang Bang Con becomes a worldwide trend on Twitter

Bang Bang Con, BTS' online weekend concert for ARMY, is officially underway as more than a million fans are watching the Bangtan Boys shine on YouTube. The septet's online concert is currently a worldwide trend with more than two million mentions.

It's been a dull few weeks for everyone, across the globe, as we're stuck in quarantine mode due to the coronavirus pandemic! For most of us, we have been relying on entertainment to keep us sane as well as be a source of distraction from the dark reality. BTS is amongst the several artists who are trying their hardest to be there for their fans during such troubling times by providing ample content on a silver platter. They recently announced Bang Bang Con, an online weekend concert, featuring their beloved, iconic concerts, available in their BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

Bang Bang Con is officially underway and as expected, ARMY is currently losing their minds! Interestingly, RM had come on YouTube Live yesterday which ended up crashing three times due to the fans' response. However, Bang Bang Con is going along smoothly as ARMY is taken on a trip down memory lane with April 18 concerts including 2015 BTS Live HYYH On Stage, 2016 BTS Live HYYH On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet and BTS 3rd Muster [ARMY.Zip+].

To say that ARMY has been going gaga over the boys would be an understatement! When it comes to the rap line - RM, Suga and J-hope - fans can't stop gushing about the various rap verses that dominated several performances for its sheer intensity and dedication. Fans also could not get over Jimin and Jungkook's crazy dance moves while being in awe of Jin and V's charismatic personalities during their performances. However, it's their Epilogue: Young Forever performance that has ARMY in an emotional state of mind because of the meaning behind the lyrics and how much heart and soul BTS puts into that particular track from The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever! Thanks to ARMY's dedication and loyalty to BTS, Bang Bang Con has become a worldwide trend with more than 2 million mentions and counting.

Check out how ARMY has been reacting to BTS to Bang Bang Con on Twitter below:

if you're going to be in this bangtanseonyeondan for life, say me #BANGBANGCON pic.twitter.com/3pii6AZL5Y — zira // like&follow limit (@jeonsflirty) April 18, 2020

Omg throwback to what like 20 minutes ago when everyone was vibing and so hyped and now we just a whole ass pile of emotions #BANGBANGCON pic.twitter.com/wREN6GGrpJ — Simran (@Simzalabim_) April 18, 2020

Watching this VCR knowing it's the turning point of @BTS_twt career really hit hard. They're at the stage where they finally got a little taste of what the big stage will be, the big world beyond, the vast open sky they can stretch & fly...Big things are waiting #BANGBANGCON — skye (@bangtanism89_) April 18, 2020

namjoon’s boy in luv rap is the reason im on the floor now pic.twitter.com/LObVvW3v4D — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) April 18, 2020

Yoongi said he doesn’t cry easily but he sobbed so hard when he saw his family.. my heart is so broken right now and i can’t stop crying

#BANGBANGCON pic.twitter.com/uG1i78UoD2 — yoongi is the prettiest (@Minyoonie_twt) April 18, 2020

From cute boy to hot sexy boy real quick. Taehyung's mesmerizing gaze made us all fall for him all over again. Thank you Kim Taehyung #BANGBANGCON pic.twitter.com/Qde1NSNV8k — V Philippines (@TAETAE_PH) April 18, 2020

the way jungkook playfully smiled oh lawrd #BANGBANGCON

pic.twitter.com/b0lMfBIjD7 — taekook (@flirtaeguk) April 18, 2020

We adore these boys and how!

Which is your favourite moment from BTS' Bang Bang Con so far? Let us know your picks in the comments section below:

But Day 1 is just the beginning as ARMY will also be gearing up for tomorrow's set which includes 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode lll The Wings Tour in Seoul, 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final (2017), BTS 4th Muster [Happy Ever After] and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul. As Desiyms are already aware, we're going to have to wake up a tad bit early tomorrow at 8:30 am on Sunday as well so as to not miss out on reliving the BTS memories that are forever etched in ARMY's hearts!

Besides Bang Bang Con, BTS has also been finding different ways of staying in touch with ARMY as they are missing them terribly! Given how Map of the Soul Tour would have been in full swing right now, if not for the coronavirus pandemic, is something that has saddened the boys immensely. RM had even shared candidly during his V Live session that he was extremely angered and frustrated that the Map of The Soul Tour dates had to either be cancelled or postponed to a much later date!

Thanks to V Live, Weverse, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, BTS has been interacting plenty with ARMY so as to not leave them alone and give them peace during the dark period in all our lives. ChimChim has constantly been hosting V Live sessions and answering fan questions while also doing the Dalgona Coffee Challenge along with Namjoon. Taehyung, Seokjin and Hobi have been in constant touch with their fans by responding to interesting comments on Weverse. Yoongi has been using Twitter to treat ARMY with handsome selfies of himself while BTS also started the trend of posting pictures and videos of themselves as BTS of the Day. Jungkook, who was MIA for a while is also back in action as he recently shared some handsome selcas of himself leaving ARMY screaming with joy and delight!

During RM's YouTube Live session, the BTS leader revealed that the septet has already begun working on a new album as he shared with ARMY, "An album will be released. An album is being released, but we've only just kicked off, so there haven't been any in-depth decisions made regarding what sort of song we'll do, what our title track will be like. We've only just started talks about it."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

