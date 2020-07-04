  1. Home
BTS: ARMY have a field day as RM and Jin leave them confused with their hilarious chat giving Namjin feels

RM and Jin aka Namjin are back at it again as the BTS duo dabbled in some weird conversation while on Weverse leaving ARMY very confused, trying to decipher their gibberish. Check out their hilarious chat below.
4489 reads Mumbai
RM and Jin were back again with their hilarious antics as they spoke about food and hairstyles.RM and Jin were back again with their hilarious antics as they spoke about food and hairstyles.
Just when you think BTS was planning on being MIA, a few days before the release of their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, Namjin is here to quench ARMY's thirst with their hilarious antics. It was in May, where ARMY was not just blessed with an RM and Jin selfie, a V Live session along with an Eat Jin session, but the pair also hilariously trolled each other on Weverse, breaking the site in the process. Looks like the plan is set in motion yet again for Namjin to break Weverse with their latest chat.

It all started when the eldest member of BTS asked ARMY for food recommendations. "I apologise for the lateness of the time. Please recommend a lunch menu," Jin shared as per the English translation by fellow ARMY member @doyou_bangtan. "I’m gonna have naengmyeon with meat," the Moon singer revealed to which Namjoon quipped, "A learned person eats pyeong[yang]naeng[myeon]." Jin joked back, "And just like this, I became an uneducated person."

Namjoon wasn't done making fun of his hyung, as he shared a handsome selfie of himself (We totally noticed the chopped haircut!) and asked ARMY for hairstyle recommendations in the same format as Jin. "I apologise for the lateness of the time. Please recommend a hairstyle," the Bangtan leader punned.

But, the duo wasn't done just yet! In a conversation that left even K-Army confused, the two proceeded to make up a word - Gamsung, which was in reference to the products they endorse while trying to explain the meaning to ARMY. At one point, Namjoon also used the persimmon and apple emoji.

Check out RM and Jin's hilarious conversation along with ARMY's reacting to Namjin below:

We adore Namjin and how!

Meanwhile, Map of the Soul: The Journey drops on July 15, 2020.

Credits :Weverse,Twitter

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

What they said was... Samsung and Chilsung are two brands that BTS sponsors. "Sam" means 3 in Korean while "Chil" means 7. When you add them you get "Gam" which means 10. "Gam" is also a fruit. "Sung" means star. Which is why Joonie put a fruit and a star. "Gamsung" means emotion in Korean. It also means 10sung, which means "10 stars" in Korean, which is why Namjoon put 10 stars. :)

