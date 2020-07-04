BTS: ARMY have a field day as RM and Jin leave them confused with their hilarious chat giving Namjin feels

RM and Jin aka Namjin are back at it again as the BTS duo dabbled in some weird conversation while on Weverse leaving ARMY very confused, trying to decipher their gibberish. Check out their hilarious chat below.

Just when you think BTS was planning on being MIA, a few days before the release of their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, Namjin is here to quench ARMY's thirst with their hilarious antics. It was in May, where ARMY was not just blessed with an RM and Jin selfie, a V Live session along with an Eat Jin session, but the pair also hilariously trolled each other on Weverse, breaking the site in the process. Looks like the plan is set in motion yet again for Namjin to break Weverse with their latest chat.

It all started when the eldest member of BTS asked ARMY for food recommendations. "I apologise for the lateness of the time. Please recommend a lunch menu," Jin shared as per the English translation by fellow ARMY member @doyou_bangtan. "I’m gonna have naengmyeon with meat," the Moon singer revealed to which Namjoon quipped, "A learned person eats pyeong[yang]naeng[myeon]." Jin joked back, "And just like this, I became an uneducated person."

Namjoon wasn't done making fun of his hyung, as he shared a handsome selfie of himself (We totally noticed the chopped haircut!) and asked ARMY for hairstyle recommendations in the same format as Jin. "I apologise for the lateness of the time. Please recommend a hairstyle," the Bangtan leader punned.

But, the duo wasn't done just yet! In a conversation that left even K-Army confused, the two proceeded to make up a word - Gamsung, which was in reference to the products they endorse while trying to explain the meaning to ARMY. At one point, Namjoon also used the persimmon and apple emoji.

Check out RM and Jin's hilarious conversation along with ARMY's reacting to Namjin below:

A learned person eats pyeong[yang]naeng[myeon] And just like this, I became an unlearned personㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/N0L35ogG4i — wisha (@doyou_bangtan) July 4, 2020

RM, Weverse 200704 I apologise for the lateness of the time

Please recommend a hairstyle [Note: He used the same format as Jin’s post an hour ago!] pic.twitter.com/3qKlXSaS4s — wisha (@doyou_bangtan) July 4, 2020

taekook namjin flirting in front of millions of armys pic.twitter.com/YqlzY0DVSq — ann (@jeonflv) July 4, 2020

And once again, Namjin provide us another proof that Namjoon’s ’say whatever partner’ is Jin. And, Jin’s Joking partner is Namjoon. pic.twitter.com/OCt1KqfGZW — Shelly | Namjin power couple (@Namjinaries_) July 4, 2020

i think we can agree that namjin is such a chaotic but very much needed duo pic.twitter.com/kfthLz5t8z — (@fairy_milktae) July 4, 2020

K-army laughing I-army trying

seeing namjin to find what

Bickering are they saying pic.twitter.com/7o4a29GNCf — Nanu (@nanu807) July 4, 2020

this prolly namjin right now pic.twitter.com/wq5kqlggbN — #MOOD (@rmscult) July 4, 2020

namjin's probably replying to each other in weverse like this lmao pic.twitter.com/10plm4l7qL — jian (@notyoongiiiii) July 4, 2020

namjin namjin

having a long knowing they

conversation broke their

on weverse: own app: pic.twitter.com/qhrqSSvqeS — cassie (@minhobalie) July 4, 2020

me not understanding a word namjin are saying: pic.twitter.com/WeVRlO7aC3 — (@fairienamu) July 4, 2020

We adore Namjin and how!

Meanwhile, Map of the Soul: The Journey drops on July 15, 2020.

