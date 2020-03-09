BTS: ARMY member accidentally sends RM 'thirst' video instead of Physics HW; teacher's reaction is HILARIOUS

Taking to their Twitter account is a fellow Namjoon stan who revealed that she accidentally sent an RM 'thirst' video instead of her Physics assignment to her professor. Read below to read the teacher's hilarious reaction to the goof-up.

RM is known by ARMY as the loyal, caring and headstrong leader of BTS, who helps balance the foundation of the beloved septet. Inspite of not being the eldest member, Kim Namjoon has proved time and again as to why he's the best leader for the Bangtan Boys. However, ARMY also knows Namjoon as the 'God of Destruction,' who cuts onions weirdly and has lost more than 30 AirPods. As responsible as Joonie is regarding the band, he also loses his passport and breaks his sunglasses!

Taking a page out of the clumsy but goofy BTS leader is an ARMY member whose recent goof-up is hilarious beyond belief! Taking to her Twitter account, Ellyza revealed that she had accidentally shared an RM 'thirst' video instead of her Physics assignment to a teacher. What was funnier was that the Physics teacher replied in the sassiest way possible. "Hello Ellyza," the mail began as the teacher continued, "Regarding your previous email I think you have made a mistake on the file that you have attached. I believe you were trying to send me your Physics assignment however I got a file called Namjoon thirst videos."

Check out the Physics teacher reacting to the ARMY member's goof-up below:

NOO GUYS SAVE ME I ACCIDENTALLY SENT MY PHYSICS TEACHER MY NAMJOON EDIT PLEASEEEE I WANT TO D WORD pic.twitter.com/YzQyd31IEW — liza⁷s first love | love min yoongi (@kthpupp) March 8, 2020

"At first I thought you just renamed the file wrong so I opened the video, I was wondering why this 'Namjoon' of yours is thirsty and I was expecting some water drinking video. I was wrong. Don't be embarrassed we all make mistakes. Just send the Physics assignment as a reply to this email. Kind regards," the teacher concluded.

Ellyza also tweeted, "NOO GUYS SAVE ME I ACCIDENTALLY SENT MY PHYSICS TEACHER MY NAMJOON EDIT PLEASEEEE I WANT TO D WORD."

Hilarious, indeed!

ALSO READ: BTS leader RM gives us weekend workout motivation as he rides a bicycle to work; See PHOTOS

We wonder what RM would have to say about this endearing goof-up?!

Credits :Twitter

Read More