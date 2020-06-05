BTS: ARMY returns Jungkook's love by helping Bangtan Boy set a jaw dropping record with Still With You

BTS singer Jungkook dropped his solo Still With You as part of the Festa 2020 celebrations. The K-Pop song is setting new records.

BTS' Festa 2020 celebrations were taken a notch higher when Big Hit Entertainment released Jungkook's first solo Still With You. The audio was released yesterday on an online streaming platform. The singer has not only crooned the song but he has also co-produced it. The soothing music and heart-melting lyrics have left the ARMY in a pool of tears. While the fans couldn't stop themselves from becoming an emotional mess, they did help Kookie set a new record on SoundCloud.

Fans were so eager to listen to Jungkook's new track that Still With You not only broke the Big Hit Entertainment site which posted the song first but it also became the fastest song to surpass 1 million streams on the platform. According to the Twitter handle @charts_k, the song clocked in 1 million streams on Soundcloud within 28 minutes.

At the time of reporting, Still With You boasts of 6.37 million streams and still counting. Not only has the song made a streaming record, but Jungkook also debuts on the top spot of the Global Soundcloud Chart. Have you heard the song yet? Check out below:

While Jungkook continues to set new records, BTS has confirmed newer songs are coming our way. The K-Pop band members - RM, Jin, Jimin, JK, V, Suga and J-Hope, have confirmed that they are working on a new album. The band teased that there could be seven songs. Jin also confessed he wanted another Spring Day kinda song while he accidentally revealed the album could release in October. Read all about it here: BTS New Album: Jin wants another 'Spring Day', V suggests 7 songs but ARMY goes gaga over Jungkook's ensemble

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

