BTS ARMY say a tearful goodbye to 'Blue Joon'; J Hope, Jimin & Jungkook are floored by RM's bulging biceps

During BTS Online Global Media Day to celebrate Dynamite making history on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1, ARMY said an emotional goodbye to blue-haired Joon as RM debuted his grey hairstyle. Moreover, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook couldn't get enough of the Bangtan leader's bulging biceps.

It was indeed a good day for ARMY as BTS celebrated Dynamite debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. From being overwhelmed by the response to Dynamite to talking about their new goals, the members were their candid best and Pinkvilla was amidst the lucky few who got to be a part of BTS Online Global Media Day. There was one major change in RM's appearance that people noticed which was his hair colour as the 25-year-old rapper said goodbye to his blue locks and debuted his grey hairstyle.

That's right! While Namjoon chose to mesmerise ARMY with his blue hairstyle for the Dynamite era, it seems like the Bangtan leader has already bid the hair colour a fond farewell. The fandom went into hysteria mode and swiftly trended 'Blue Joon' on Twitter as they shared their emotional outbursts over the heartbreak. However, there were many who were happy to see Joonie go back to his grey hairstyle which has a fanbase of its own. Either way, RM's hair was the talk of the town!

Check out some of the hilarious tweets under 'Blue Joon' by ARMY below:

farewell, blue joon — p. claire dodson (@Claire_ifying) September 2, 2020

blue hair joon is GONE — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) September 2, 2020

we lost blue joon but we got DARK GRAY HAIRED JOON pic.twitter.com/uc1yXxmi2R — PAM AND TIRA DAY (@fairyyseokie) September 2, 2020

NO MORE BLUE HAIR JOON ?!:$&:$ — kass⁷ (@jeonbubbles) September 2, 2020

blue joon.. you will be missed <\3 pic.twitter.com/g3AsadPrBI — hourly namjoon (@hourIyknj) September 2, 2020

It's indeed a tearful goodbye!

Moreover, when Suga shared that BTS' new hobbies included working out a lot, J-Hope quipped, "Namjoon has been working out his arms. I was shocked when I saw them." In turn, Jimin and Jungkook proceeded to feel RM's bulging biceps leaving the Bangtan leader shy beyond belief. "I am dying of muscle pain," Namjoon joked.

Check out the updates from BTS Online Global Media Day below:

Hi #BTSARMY! We're amongst the lucky few to be a part of BTS Online Global Media Day celebrating #Dynamite, which begins at 7:30 am IST.

