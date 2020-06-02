BTS ARMY trend #WeLoveYouBlackArmy to show solidarity for Black Lives Matter: We support you, will be with you

As a special gesture to show their solidarity for Black Lives Matter, BTS fandom ARMY trended #WeLoveYouBlackArmy, making it the #1 trend in South Korea. Read below to know the heartwarming messages that the fans sent.

Over the past few weeks, BTS has been providing a safe space for ARMY to get distracted by the harsh reality, that is our life, by providing new content on a silver platter. Whether it be Break The Silence or the ongoing FESTA 2020 activities, BTS is doing everything in their power to make ARMY smile. Moreover, whenever BTS drops any content, whether it be a video or even a simple selfie, ARMY floods Twitter with millions and millions of tweets to make it a worldwide trend.

However, with Break The Silence and FESTA 2020, ARMY has been keeping the interaction very low-key because they don't want to deviate the attention from the Black Lives Matter movement, which has risen again, especially after the death of African American, George Floyd, due to police violence. Protests are taking place all over the United States as the divide increases between the citizens and its government. Instead of trending BTS topics, ARMY instead started trending #WeLoveYouBlackArmy to show solidarity for Black Lives Matter.

Immediately, the hashtag became the #1 trend in South Korea as fans poured positive thoughts for their social media allies. Many of the messages left were very emotional and heartwarming and proves why ARMY is a special fandom.

Fellow ARMY member @choi_bts2 tweeted, "We support you and will be with you. It must be changed in this generation. Please stay safe please stay strong. #WeLoveYouBlackArmy #BlackLivesMatter," while @globalARMYforce commented, "We may not fully feel nor understand how hurt you must've been these past days, but we're praying that you're NEVER EVER be hurt again. We want to see your smile & your laughter. While we wait for that, just remember that WERE HERE FOR U #WeLoveYouBlackArmy #BlackLiveMattters."

Check out some #WeLoveYouBlackArmy ARMY tweets that have been shared on Twitter below:

#WeLoveYouBlackArmy #BlackLivesMatter

한국 아미들께 부탁드려요. 현재 미국상황이 너무 심각해서, 특히 흑인 아미들의 마음의 상처가 너무나 걱정이 됩니다. 마음이나마 그들과 함께라는 걸 보여주면 조금이라도 힘이 되지 않을까요. 해쉬들과 함께 격려의 메시지를 써주시면 어떨까요? — Jee Lee (@JeeLee06767883) June 1, 2020

We support you and will be with you. It must be changed in this generation. Please stay safe please stay strong. #WeLoveYouBlackArmy #BlackLivesMatter — Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) June 2, 2020

#WeLoveYouBlackArmy #BlackLivesMatter

Please remember that there are K-ARMYs who are genuinely worried and support Black ARMYs.

We want to be there for you.

Please stay safe and please stay strong. https://t.co/d0gsSEYLi3 — Jayelle_Kdiamond (@JL_Kdiamond) June 2, 2020

Trending at #1 in SK. It’s not going to erase all the hurt and betrayal that our black ARMYs are feeling. But I hope you know there are many in this fandom that care about and support you.#WeLoveYouBlackArmy #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/4cRXmLVbBS — Bulletproof Girl Scout (@BTSxSasha) June 2, 2020

k-diamonds are sending their love and support for black armys, it makes my heart so warm. #WeLoveYouBlackArmy #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/87vxlrWEfJ — jelz (@cchimbap) June 2, 2020

Let's keep fighting the freedom, justice and rights. We, armys are always here for you. We love you and be safe always. We will pray and pray to Papa God that peace will come soon. Please dont be hurt.

#WeLoveYouBlackArmy#BlakeLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wfHhG1jVxD — #BlackLivesMatter #JunkTerrorBill (@psycheserene) June 2, 2020

i got so emotional reading the tweets under this ht. know that we're all in this together to fight for justice. i truly love you all #WeLoveYouBlackArmy — octa (@whyoongiy) June 2, 2020

We may not fully feel nor understand how hurt you must've been these past days, but we're praying that you're NEVER EVER be hurt again. We want to see your smile & your laughter. While we wait for that, just remember that WERE HERE FOR U #WeLoveYouBlackArmy #BlackLiveMattters — Global Force (@globalARMYforce) June 2, 2020

A truly exceptional gesture indeed!

