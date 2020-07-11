  1. Home
BTS: ARMY trends 'Jungkook Best Boy' as The Golden Maknae treats us with another black tee selfie

Taking to Weverse is BTS member Jungkook, who posted a bed selfie of himself at his candid best looking handsome as ever in a black full-sleeved sweatshirt. Check out The Golden Maknae's swoon-worthy selfie below.
4851 reads Mumbai
ARMY couldn't get over BTS member Jungkook's handsomeness in his latest bed selfie.
When the world had just begun to be on quarantine mode, ARMY was given a sense of distraction from their distorted reality thanks to many BTS members, who regularly were in touch with them through social media. While initially, Jungkook kept it lowkey, these past few weeks have been delightful as The Golden Maknae keeps popping up on Twitter or Weverse and posting his handsome AF selfies that has the fandom drooling over him. His latest selca is no exception.

Taking a break from his classic car selfies, ARMY is now being treated with Kookie's bed selfies instead. The recent snap sees the My Time singer in his candid best. Staying true to his personal fashion taste, Jungkook is seen wearing a black sweatshirt, which had ARMY spamming Twitter with how much they adore the youngest member of BTS. Moreover, the fandom instantly started trending 'Jungkook Best Boy' on Twitter and it's deserved title for The Golden Maknae. Moreover, we're loving the multiple hoop earrings as an accessory. Jungkook's caption was a simple smile.

Check out Jungkook's gorgeous selfie below:

Heres how ARMY reacted to Jungkook's latest selca below:

We adore this beautiful boy and how!

Meanwhile, ARMY is excited for the release of BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey. A track included in the upcoming album is a ballad titled Your Eyes Tell, which has been composed by Kookie himself. Moreover, the love song will feature in the Japanese film, of the same name, Your Eyes Tell OST. Map of the Soul: The Journey drops on July 15, 2020.

Credits :Weverse,Twitter

