BTS: Aussie group recreates Black Swan live performance from James Corden Show & leaves ARMY spellbound

A dance group in Australia recreated BTS' live performance on Black Swan that the K-Pop arranged for The Late Late Night Show with James Corden. The performance has left the BTS ARMY impressed.

It has been a little over a week since BTS delivered their first-ever performance on the new track, Black Swan. Released as part their new album Map of the Soul: 7, the K-Pop band appeared on The Late Late Night Show With James Corden and left the internet buzzing about with their performance. Now, an Australian band has caught ARMY's attention on social media after they recreated the performance on the streets of Melbourne. The group, called NERVE Dance Crew, decided to surprise BTS fans by recreating the BTS' James Corden show performance.

While the dance crew hasn't recreated every single move that RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V performed on the international show, they managed to stay close to the real deal. To keep the performance authentic, the dance crew dressed and styled themselves similar to the Bangtan boys in the video.

Check out the Black Swan recreated video below:

The video caught the BTS ARMY's attention and they have showered the dance crew with love. "Wow! Never thought someone would cover this like outside because this should be danced barefoot! You are amazing!" a BTS fan reacted to the video. "this is so good???? they nailed it its done so sooo well i’m so impressed! i don’t usually enjoy dance cover bc i tend to compare the whole thing with the original artists and i usually got disappointed but these guys really did so well i don’t have to compare to bts the choreography stands out on its own and they did it justice it’s just so satisfying to watch! great job!" another fan added.

"I love the emotion. The way they dance, I felt it. Those feelings. Esp, the one covered Taehyung, whoever he is, keep on dancing. Everyone did their best and it is," a YouTuber wrote.

Check out a few more reactions below:

What did you think of the performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

