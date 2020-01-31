BTS bags two awards at 29th Seoul Music Awards; wins Album Daesang for Map of the Soul: Persona

BTS was honoured at the 29th Seoul Music Awards with two awards, which included the Album Daesang for Map of the Soul: Persona and a Bonsang (Main Award). Watch BTS' acceptance speech below.

BTS is making a huge mark in 2020 and January is yet to be over! After welcoming New Years's with a rocking performance in New York City, they began the journey for the release of their upcoming album, Map of the Seoul: 7. Besides their ambitious Connect BTS plan which celebrates artists from all around the world, they released the comeback trailer Shadow, featuring Suga as well as the pre-release single from 7 titled Black Swan. If that wasn't enough, BTS made history at Grammys 2020 as they became the first Korean artists to perform on the Grammys stage.

Now, for some more good news, BTS continues to rake in accolade for their previous super successful album Map of the Seoul: Persona. At the recently held 29th Seoul Music Awards, the Bangtan Boys were honoured with two awards - Album Daesang and a Bonsang (Main Awards) along with Taeyeon, Super Junior, EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, NU’EST, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, Chungha, Paul Kim, NCT Dream. Taeyeon won the Digital Daesang, as it's the first time in the award ceremony where the winners were divided into physical album and digital music categories.

While BTS is currently in LA promoting 7, they made sure to send a heartwarming acceptance speech. Watch BTS' acceptance speech below:

According to Soompi, Jungkook started things off by revealing that it was honour to receive the Daesang and that they wanted to share the award with many people while Jin thanked everyone for the love that Persona received and listening to their album. "And to our ARMY who always watches over us and supports us, thank you so much for always being a great source of support for us. You know we love you a lot, right?," J-Hope gushed.

While V thanked Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Shi Hyuk as well the staff, RM sent his thanks and best wishes to everyone involved with the Seoul Music Awards. This includes artists, fans, and viewers.

As of now, BTS holds the record for the most number of Daesangs with 40 wins. Congratulations to the septet!

