BTS Bang Bang Con: ARMY member makes a fascinating observation about Jimin and Suga's selfie

BTS singers Jimin and Suga posed for the Bang Bang Con countdown. Their adorable picture paved the way to a sweet observation.

The Bang Bang Con countdown began earlier this week with RM and Jungkook posting a selfie. The countdown was taken forward by Jin, V and J-Hope. Today, Big Hit Entertainment and BTS shared a selfie featuring Jimin and Suga. Baby Mochi and Yoongi had a sparkle in their eyes as they held on to the BTS ARMY Bomb in their hands. The duo sported white tees with BTS written in the colours used on the cover of their Map of the Soul 7.

The outfit paved the way to speculations that the K-Pop band is sporting the MotS merchandises arranged for the now-cancelled and postponed concerts. If also look closer, the two singers have strategically placed themselves in front of two potted plants. But that wasn't the only observation made.

A BTS fan on Twitter noted that if you arrange the three pictures from each day, it doubles up into one big smile. Twitter handle @TheJose8A strung the photos together and pointed out the observation. "They formed a smile! #BTS #BANGBANGCON @BTS_twt," he wrote.

Check out the proof of the heartwarming observation below:

Yoongi was also the BTS of the Day. The singer posed for two selfies and shared it on Twitter. Check it out below:

아미들 오늘 투표하셨나요? 저는 멤버들과 사전투표를 했습니다 후후

얼른 투표 마치고 아미 여러분도 뒹굴뒹굴해보세요

행복해진답니다 #BOTD #BTS_OF_THE_DAY pic.twitter.com/qTir4pBkmg — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, are you prepared for Bang Bang Con this weekend? Let us remind you, Bang Bang Con will take place on April 18-19. The concerts include BTS 3rd Muster, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul.

