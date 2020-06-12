BTS Bang Bang Con The Live Date, Time, Live Stream: How to watch the FESTA 2020 event online in your country

BTS is all set for Bang Bang Con The Live that takes place this weekend. But what time should you set your alarms? Here are the details for live streaming, time and more.

It is finally the day ARMY has been waiting for. BTS' Bang Bang Con weekend is finally here. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will join BTS fans from across the world to celebrate the K-Pop band's 7th anniversary. The Bangtan Boys have been rolling out a series of photos, and videos to build up towards the weekend concert. BTS surprised fans with the release of the emotional Still With You song. Sung by Jungkook, fans couldn't stop listening to it.

Just when fans thoughts another ball of emotions was going to hit them via Map of the Song: 7, BTS surprised fans with a fun-filled, high octane video featuring Namjoon, Seokjin, Yoongi, Hobi, Kookie, Taehyung and ChimChim enjoying a fun session of karaoke. But the band did leave the ARMY an emotional mess with the release of We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal music video. Tracing their journey back to where it all began, the animated video featured few of the band's popular eras, moments and the ARMY.

With so many emotions packed into two weeks, we wouldn't be surprised if fans would experience another roller coaster of emotions courtesy Bang Bang Con The Live. But what time should you set the alarms for? We've got you covered. Here's the date, time and how to watch Bang Bang Con The Live online details:

When is Bang Bang Con The Live?

Bang Bang Con The Live takes place on June 14, Sunday. The band could perform to the songs of Map of the Soul: 7 during the home-concert.

What time does Bang Bang Con The Live start?

Here's a country-wise breakdown:

Korea: 6 pm KST

India: 2:30 pm

The US: 5:00 am ET

The UK: 10 am BST

UAE: 1 pm

Australia: 7 pm

Singapore: 5:00 pm

Philippines: 5:00 pm

Russia: 12:00 pm

China: 5:00 pm

Italy: 11:00 am

France: 11:00 am

Denmark: 11:00 am

Canada: 5:00 am (Ottawa time)

Mexico: 4:00 am

How to watch Bang Bang Con The Live online:

Fans can buy tickets on the Weverse app. Once the ticket is bought, a link will be sent to give fans access to participate in the Bang Bang Con.

