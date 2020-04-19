  1. Home
BTS Bang Bang Con: V impresses ARMY with Stigma from Wings Tour performance again; Jimin trends for 11 hours

It's day 2 of BTS' Bang Bang Con and ARMY cannot stop gushing about V's Stigma performance, Jin's 'f**king high notes', J-Hope's MAMA and Jimin.
BTS has the ARMY hooked to the monitors (phone and laptop) as they host Bang Bang Con this weekend. The Bangtan Boys, featuring RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V, are revisiting some memorable concerts. The home-concert has the ARMY walking down the memory lane as they watch several iconic moments played out yet again. The first day of Bang Bang Con featured 2015 BTS Live HYYH On Stage, 2016 BTS Live HYYH On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet and BTS 3rd Muster [ARMY.Zip+].

This included ARMY experiencing a meltdown with BTS' Epilogue: Young Forever performance, Teahyung establishing "I Purple You" and more. On Day 2 of Bang Bang Con, TaeTae and Jin have ARMY's attention yet again. BTS revisited 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III (Final Chapter): The Wings Tour. As fans look back at the K-Pop band's Wings Tour, the ARMY couldn't stop gushing over V's remarkable singing skills put on display during the concert. 

The Sweet Night singer delivered a mind-blowing performance on Stigma during the Wings concert. While the performance has been brought up a few times in the past, fans couldn't stop themselves from talking about his fierce performance as they watched the Wings Tour again. "The legendary high note in Stigma. Taehyung did that," pointed out a fan sharing a clip of the singer's Stigma performance. 

Not only was Taehyung's high note performance became the talk of the internet, but the ARMY also couldn't stop gushing over Hobi’s Mama and Jin hitting high notes with Awake. While Hobi's Mama left fans wanting to shower their mothers with love, the ARMY reminded the world that Jin is more than just Worldwide Handsome. 

Check out a few tweets gushing over Taehyung, Jin and Hobi: 

On the other hand, Jimin ruled Twitter for 11 hours straight. Mochi began trending the moment the curtains raised on the online concert and was the talk of social media for hours together on the first day of Bang Bang Con. Twitter couldn't stop gushing over his "Lie" performance and several adorable moments involving Baby Mochi and other BTS members. 

Check out a few tweets below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

