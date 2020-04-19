BTS Bang Bang Con: V impresses ARMY with Stigma from Wings Tour performance again; Jimin trends for 11 hours

It's day 2 of BTS' Bang Bang Con and ARMY cannot stop gushing about V's Stigma performance, Jin's 'f**king high notes', J-Hope's MAMA and Jimin.

BTS has the ARMY hooked to the monitors (phone and laptop) as they host Bang Bang Con this weekend. The Bangtan Boys, featuring RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V, are revisiting some memorable concerts. The home-concert has the ARMY walking down the memory lane as they watch several iconic moments played out yet again. The first day of Bang Bang Con featured 2015 BTS Live HYYH On Stage, 2016 BTS Live HYYH On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet and BTS 3rd Muster [ARMY.Zip+].

This included ARMY experiencing a meltdown with BTS' Epilogue: Young Forever performance, Teahyung establishing "I Purple You" and more. On Day 2 of Bang Bang Con, TaeTae and Jin have ARMY's attention yet again. BTS revisited 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III (Final Chapter): The Wings Tour. As fans look back at the K-Pop band's Wings Tour, the ARMY couldn't stop gushing over V's remarkable singing skills put on display during the concert.

The Sweet Night singer delivered a mind-blowing performance on Stigma during the Wings concert. While the performance has been brought up a few times in the past, fans couldn't stop themselves from talking about his fierce performance as they watched the Wings Tour again. "The legendary high note in Stigma. Taehyung did that," pointed out a fan sharing a clip of the singer's Stigma performance.

Not only was Taehyung's high note performance became the talk of the internet, but the ARMY also couldn't stop gushing over Hobi’s Mama and Jin hitting high notes with Awake. While Hobi's Mama left fans wanting to shower their mothers with love, the ARMY reminded the world that Jin is more than just Worldwide Handsome.

Check out a few tweets gushing over Taehyung, Jin and Hobi:

KIM TAEHYUNG STIGMA LEGEND!! ICON!! WW ANTHEM!!! ARE YOU CALLING ME A SINNER ? FCK HE'S SO AMAZING AND BEAUTIFUL #BANGBANGCON_D2 #TAEHYUNG

pic.twitter.com/85jXBGPI8w — (ms M.I.A) (@VeautifulStory) April 19, 2020

STIGMA BY TAEHYUNG WAS REALLY A CULTURAL RESET IN TERMS OF CRAZY VOCALS, LYRICISM, INTRIGUING STORYLINE AND THE LIVE STAGE PERFORMANCE THAT ONLY TAEHYUNG CAN PULL OFF W SUCH MAGNIFICENCE!!!!!! #BANGBANGCON_D2 #Taehyung pic.twitter.com/2oDRww7lhH — His Excellency, King Taehyung (@everythingabtV) April 19, 2020

Tae has the widest vocal range. lowest Eb2 to highest G5(stigma). i.e., 3 octaves, 2 tones and a semitone. Being a baritone it's hard for him to sing the perfect high note and the fact that he nailed it perfectly is fascinating to me @BTS_twt #Taehyung

pic.twitter.com/lY2B8ydyRp — Moon's prod. kimv⁷ (@Purpletae109) April 19, 2020

I'm going to call my mom in Seoul after this 'Hey MAMA'. Love you and miss you, mom. I know you always think about me, you always wish my happiness. #BANGBANGCON @BTS_twt — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) April 19, 2020

J HOPE SINGING MAMA : A LITERAL GOSPEL — (@jbswizzIe) April 19, 2020

Ugh Mama literally just fills me with so much fucking joy. J Hope we do not deserve you — Kat ~ Jin Harem AUs (@JinSquishes) April 19, 2020

THE BEST PART IS WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS AND WE HEAR HOBI EMOTIONS WHILE SINGING MAMA — (@btsstoner) April 19, 2020

when I saw hobi perform at wings concert with MAMA, I couldn’t take my eyes off him and my mouth was unknowningly open the whole time because he was so good, born to be a performer — 니키 (@qdeoks) (@nikkekeke) April 19, 2020

Antis: Kim Seokjin can’t sing and he has a weak vocals Jin: *sings awake* *hit the high notes many times* armys: see that btches?? — chris⁷ belongs to bts (@bangtaniiism) April 19, 2020

jin is such a touching vocalist he sings like he really means it and i think that's his best quality as a performer. i mean have you seen the ways he hits those high notes?? literally breathtaking — perth⁷ is at bangbang con (@plantsjoonie) April 19, 2020

Maybe Jin can't touch the sky, but he definitely can touch those high notes #BANGBANGCON — (@dear_yoongi) April 19, 2020

On the other hand, Jimin ruled Twitter for 11 hours straight. Mochi began trending the moment the curtains raised on the online concert and was the talk of social media for hours together on the first day of Bang Bang Con. Twitter couldn't stop gushing over his "Lie" performance and several adorable moments involving Baby Mochi and other BTS members.

Check out a few tweets below:

jimin’s ‘lie’ performance is so beautiful the emotion and pure talent

✩ #BANGBANGCON_D2 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/K9pnCx7rUO — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) April 19, 2020

the way jin makes jimin laugh:( pic.twitter.com/JiUQdj6mXC — ⁷₁₃ (@smpjmth) April 19, 2020

dont touch me, im so soft on how jimin comforts taehyung to make him smile. #BANGBANGCON_D2 pic.twitter.com/yZoDQN97Em — bache⁷ (@eusesynemin) April 19, 2020

