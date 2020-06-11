BTS Bang Bang Con: V looks like a good boy as he stretches while Jungkook sports his JK tee for rehearsals

BTS is preparing for Bang Bang Con scheduled to take place this weekend. Big Hit released solo stills of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V from their rehearsals.

June 13 will mark seven years since BTS began their glorious journey. For seven long years, we've watched RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V grow from young singers to ruling the world and setting mind-blowing records. It goes without saying that the ARMY would celebrate the band's anniversary in all ways possible, BTS has joined the fandom to make this year's celebrations memorable. With Festa 2020, BTS has released family photos, Still With You by Jungkook and dropped a crazy Map of the Song: 7 karaoke session that left us wheezing.

The band now prepares for Bang Bang Con scheduled for this weekend. Big Hit Entertainment released a set of solo pictures of each band member from the rehearsals and our boys are working hard to make this weekend an experience to remember for years to comes.

In the photos, RM sported a black tee with a pair of shorts while Jin sported an oversized coat with a baseball cap turned the other way around. Yoongi sported an oversized full-sleeves tee with a pair of matching pants and a cap. Hobi stepped away from the norm and sported a dungaree to the rehearsal. The ever-enthusiastic ChimChim wore a loose blue and white tee while Taekook aka Taehyung and Jungkook twinned in black.

