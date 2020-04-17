BTS Bang Bang Con: What time does it start in the US, UK, India and other countries; Where to watch it

Here's BTS Bang Bang Con date, time, where to watch and other details to help you prepare for the epic concert weekend.

Take out those BTS Army Bomb and convert your room into the perfect concert venue for its time BTS Bang Bang Con. Owing to the Coronavirus crisis around the country, several countries have resorted to a lockdown. During the home sequester, the Bangtan Boys decided to revisit a few of their best live concerts via the Bang Bang Con. The free concert includes BTS 3rd Muster, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul.

Big Hit Entertainment has announced the home-concert would begin at 12 PM KST. So what time does it start in your country? Well, worry not, we're here to help. As per the time conversation, here's a look at the time Bang Bang Con will start in your country.

Bang Bang Con time and streaming details:

Bang Bang Con Date: April 18 and April 19

What time will Bang Bang Con start in your country:

In the US: 11:00 pm (ET)

In Canada: 11:00 pm

In the UK: 3:00 am (GMT)

In India: 8:30 am (IST)

In Pakistan: 8:00 am

In the Philippines: 11:00 am

In Australia: 1:00 pm

In Vietnam: 10:00 am

In Malaysia: 11:00 am

In Indonesia: 10:00 am

In Singapore: 11:00 am

In UAE: 7:00 am

How to watch Bang Bang Con:

The special eight-part online streaming event will stream on the official YouTube channel BANGTANTV for free.

Bang Bang Con Schedule:

Day 1, April 18:

BTS’s 화양연화 (or HYYH) live concert from 2015

2016’s HYYH Epilogue

2014’s Red Bullet Live Trilogy

3rd Muster from 2016

Day 2, April 19:

2017’s Wings Tour Live in Seoul

Wings Tour: The Final

2018’s 4th Muster

2018's Love Yourself Seoul Concert

How is BTS preparing for the stream?

The Bangtan Boys have their ARMY bombs in place and also shared a photo of their ARMY BOMB, Batteries and Snacks in place. The singers also suggested ARMY should read Hwayang Yeonhwa THE NOTES 1 & Webtoon Jeong Joo-haeng (as per the translation).

Check out their preparation below:

Are you ready for the Bang Bang Con? Let us know how you are preparing for the epic weekend in the comments below.

