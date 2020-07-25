  1. Home
BTS Bangtan Bomb: Jungkook's bonding time with a dog on Boy With Luv sets shows off Kookie's playful side

We see various BTS members indulge in some healing time by bonding with a dog on the sets of Boy With Luv as seen in the latest Bangtan Bomb. Jungkook jokingly shows off his 360 degrees dog-walking system.
1882 reads Mumbai
The latest Bangtan Bomb sees BTS members Jungkook, Jin, Suga and J-Hope goofing around with a dog on the sets of Boy With Luv.
Bangtan Bombs are like energy boosters for ARMY as BTS members take us behind-the-scenes and give us a more personal glimpse into their work projects. From award shows to song shoots, we see the septet get into some funny antics that make us laugh out loud while also feeling very 'uwu' in our hearts. Most of ARMY's contact with BTS in 2020 has been virtual through live sessions and at-home concerts, but Bangtan Bomb, along with Run BTS has truly helped in giving company to the fandom.

The latest Bangtan Bomb takes place on the sets of Boy With Luv, where the members are seen adorned in their iconic pink outfits. We see a visitor greeting them, which is an adorable dog named Gyeongsun who provides some much-needed distraction for BTS. We first have Suga who is seen petting the dog while marvelling at how fluffy he is. Then, Jin starts playing around with the dog asking him to give a high five which Gyeongsun turns into a high ten, scaring the eldest BTS member.

On J-Hope's suggestion, Seokjin takes the dog on a walk which turns into a run, and inevitably, the Moon singer finds it hard to keep up with the latter's pace exclaiming, "Too fast!" The leash is then passed on to Jungkook, who has a gala time with Gyeongsun and his million-dollar smile is proof enough. Moreover, Kookie also jokingly shows off his 360 degrees dog-walking system as Gyeongsun runs in circles around him.

Check out the latest Bangtan Bomb from the sets of Boy With Luv below:

ALSO READ: Bangtan Bomb: V trolls Jin while calling himself 'blue flower'; Jungkook gets a massage from his eldest hyung

The Golden Maknae's playfulness is infectious, to say the least!

Credits :BANGTANTV,YouTube

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Both dog and Jungkook are cute uWu

