BTS Bangtan Bomb: RM, J Hope, Suga & Jimin's stretching classes is in session; ChimChim's ponytail steals show

In the latest Bangtan Bomb, BTS members RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jimin are engrossed in stretching classes before their dance practices with ChimChim's ponytail making a cute appearance. Watch BTS' new Bangtan Bomb below.

One of the biggest USP of BTS is their electric performances on stage which come blazing through in every concert and award shows. The boys give it their all and their insane synchronisation is the result of the blood, sweat and tears that each member puts into delivering these showstopping acts. Even during their dance rehearsals; which can be a bit lightweight in comparison to the big stage, the septet performs as if it were their last. A primary example is their choreography videos for Dionysus.

Hence, for BTS, warming up is a key factor to take into account before their intense dance practices. In their latest Bangtan Bomb, we see four out of the seven members indulging in stretching classes before they get into the rehearsals. In one, you see J-Hope imitating RM's intense stretching exercises while in another, Namjoon is joined by Jimin, who steals the show with his cute AF ponytail. Finally, we have Baby Mochi joining Suga and whining about the pain he is in while Yoongi is in zen mode, as per usual.

Check out BTS' latest Bangtan Bomb below:

We adore these boys and how!

Meanwhile, BTS recently dropped the lead single, Stay Gold, from their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey. Stay Gold earned the septet the #1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 82 countries, which included the US and the UK, where it was the first time for a Korean act with a Japanese single to top the respective charts. Map of the Soul: The Journey releases on July 15, 2020.

