BTS: Bareback Jungkook or shirtless V aka Taehyung; Which BTS member sets your heart racing? VOTE

BTS singers Jungkook and V broke the internet with their shirtless selfies this year. But which of the two singers' shirtless pictures left your hearts pacing?

A few days ago, BTS singer Jin posted a couple of selfies and caused a social media meltdown for it featured a shirtless Jungkook. Although we couldn't see the singer's face in the selca, fans went crazy when they saw a portion of Kookie's bareback and toned biceps in the picture. But this wasn't the first time his shirtless photo caused a wave on social media this year. Back in March, ARMY skipped a beat when JK's bareback was on displayed on Run BTS.

He left fans thirsty when he removed his shirt to change into another set of clothes ahead of a task. We remember losing our minds knowing Big Hit Entertainment included the clip for our eyes. We still thank them in silent prayers. However, the Still With You singer wasn't the only Bangtan Boy who had us screaming by showing some skin.

Our Good Boy went a little bad when he posted a shirtless photo on Weverse in March and caused a frenzy across social media platforms. Although he didn't mean to actually share the phone, the Winter Bear crooner accidentally did drop the shirtless selfie and deleted it within 30 seconds. But those few seconds were enough for the ARMY to capture it and bless the internet with the picture he took on his bed. Oh, what a sight it was! The internet couldn't stop talking about the selca. Even J-Hope and RM laughed about the accident.

While both the singers broke the internet, which of the two singers' shirtless photos left you asking for more? Vote below and let us know in the comments.

