  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS beats The Weeknd & Justin Bieber as Map of the Soul: 7 is only album to sell 500k copies in the US in 2020

BTS' 2020 has been spectacular as the septet is busy breaking records, literally one day at a time. As of now, BTS has staked the claim as the only artist to have their album, Map of the Soul: 7, sell 500k+ copies in the US in 2020.
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: July 10, 2020 10:02 am
BTS' Map of the Soul: 7's total album sales in the US mount to an impressive 552,000 copies.BTS' Map of the Soul: 7's total album sales in the US mount to an impressive 552,000 copies.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It's hard to believe that we're already six+ months into 2020 and we're not entirely sure if time is moving to slow or too fast. Nonetheless, as half the year is over, there comes time for half-yearly reports to surface. When it comes to music, Nielsen Music has released its mid-year report to show how the music industry progressed in the US in 2020, especially with the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone had eyes on one; BTS, and what their ranking was in terms of album sales.

According to Nielsen, when it comes to the Top 10 Albums based on total sales, BTS leads the pack with Map of the Soul: 7 with 552,000 copies sold in the US. This makes BTS the only artist to release an album that has sold 500k+ copies in the US, in 2020. You can see the drastic difference as at #2, we have The Weeknd, whose After Hours sold 407,000 copies. BTS' Boy With Luv collaborator and good friend Halsey take the #3 spot as Manic sold 266,000 copies. While Lady Gaga's recently released Chromatica sold 264,000 copies, Justin Bieber's Changes sold 187,000 copies. Harry Styles' Fine Line takes the #10 spot with 166,000 copies sold.

Surprisingly, BTS doesn't find a place in the Top 10 Digital Album Sales but is numero uno in the Top 10 Physical Album with 528,000 physical copies of MOTS: 7 sold, which is indeed impressive. In comparison, the #2 and #3 spot holders, Kenny Chesney's Here and Now and Halsey's Manic sold 219,000 and 174,000 physical copies.

When it comes to Top 10 Albums (based on album sales, TEA and on-demand SEA), MOTS: 7 ranks #9 with total album-equivalent consumption of 842,000. Leading the chart is Lil Baby whose My Turn procured 1.467 million total album-equivalent consumption.

Congratulations, BTS!

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for their next album, which is looking at an October 2020 release. We wonder, if MOTS:7's record will be broken by BTS' new untitled album itself? We'll have to wait and watch!

Credits :Nielsen Music,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement