BTS becomes 1st act EVER in Billboard history to top Hot 100, Global 200 & Global Excl US simultaneously

Dynamites exploded on Monday and painted the social media purple after Billboard announced the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts. BTS has topped all the three charts with its latest all-English track, Dynamite. The track debuted on the top spot a couple of weeks ago on the Hot 100 chart, making it the first Korean act to achieve the feat and resided over the summit for another week. The song then sat on the second spot for two weeks before returning to the top spot.

Dynamite overtook Cardi B's WAP, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, for the top spot. The latter sits on the second spot currently. While the topping the Hot 100 for the third time is already a reason to celebrate, the ARMY erupted with joy when BTS took over the top spots of the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts as well. Dynamite remained on the top spot of the Global Excl. U.S. chart for the second consecutive week. However, it was the first time that the septet stood atop the Billboard Global 200 chart. The achievement was courtesy of 92.1 million global streams and 58,000 global downloads over the week.

The three top-spot milestones make BTS the first-ever act in the history of Billboard to top all three charts. While BTS' Dynamite topped the three charts, WAP was placed second on Hot 100 and Global 200 charts. Justin Bieber's Holy, featuring Chance The Rapper, debuted on the Hot 100 chart this week on the third spot. This became Bieber's 20th Hot 100 top 10 song.

Check out the top 10 spots of Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts below:

