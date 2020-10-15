BTS: Bee Gees gives a shoutout to Bangtan Boys & their Dynamite style after latter's Billboard Hot 100 feat

BTS began this week by clinching the top two spots of the Billboard Hot 100. Following their milestone, Bee Gees congratulated the Bangtan Boys.

BTS truly has the world's attention now. The Korean pop group has been making the headlines lately for their numerous milestones at the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The septet had the world bowing down to them and their fandom when they debuted on the top of the international chart a few weeks ago with Dynamite. Now, the group and their fans are celebrating the milestone as BTS procured the first and the second spot of the chart this week. BTS stood at the summit with Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) while Dynamite sat on the second spot.

With the milestone, BTS became the fifth group in the history of Billboard to achieve the top two spots simultaneously. The list of groups that achieved the milestone includes The Beatles, Bee Gees, Outkast and Black Eyed Peas. Following the milestone, Bee Gees reached out to BTS on Twitter and congratulated them. The group shared a picture from the archives and a picture of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook posing for Dynamite. Bee Gees tweeted, "Congratulations, @BTS_twt! We like your style," with a winking emoji to go with it. Check the tweet here.

Meanwhile, BTS performed a new version of the song at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. The group, comprising of a mix of singers and rappers, rented out the Incheon International Airport for their performance. Read all about it here: Billboard Music Awards 2020: BTS rents Incheon Airport to perform Dynamite & it cannot get bigger than this

