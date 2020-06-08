BTS, Beyonce or Michelle Obama: Whose Dear Class of 2020 commencement speech were you most inspired by? VOTE

Dear Class of 2020, an online graduation hosted by Michelle Obama saw some powerful commencement speeches by the former First Lady, Beyonce and BTS, amongst others. Vote and comment below to let us know which speech inspired you the most.

The world might not be shining bright on humanity at the moment but when we have people like Michelle Obama; who try their best to bring some form of semblance to our crazy lives, it gives us hope for the near future. For students who officially graduated in 2020, the former First Lady hosted an online graduation, Dear Class of 2020. The start-studded extravaganza saw famous people giving inspirational commencement speeches as well as musical performances to keep us entertained.

Top of the list, we have BTS, who ARMY were waiting for with bated breaths. Each member got a chance to recount their personal graduation stories while also talking about the struggles they have had to overcome in order to achieve success. Whether it be V's subtle sign language gesture for the students congratulating them or Jimin winning hearts by saying that there's a boy in Seoul who understands their struggles, the speech was as heartwarming as you would expect from the septet. "We may be seeing each other through just a camera on this small screen, but I know your future will bloom to something much bigger and magnificent," RM shared in his concluding message.

ALSO READ: BTS Dear Class of 2020: V congratulates graduates with sign language; ARMY moved by Taehyung's gesture

Then we have Beyonce, who shows us yet again as to how it's done! In 10 minutes, the multiple Grammy-winning singer gave such a powerful message that you felt much lighter after having witnessed it. "Your queerness is beautiful, your blackness is beautiful. Your compassion, your understanding, your fight for people who may be different from you is beautiful. I hope you continue to go into the world and show them that you will never stop being yourself. That it’s your time now, make them see you," Queen Bey concluded while touching upon the Black Lives Matter movement and sexism.

ALSO READ: Dear Class of 2020: Beyonce's powerful commencement speech is what the world needs right now; FULL SPEECH

Michelle Obama, too, gave a powerful speech encouraging students to be the change and to overcome adversity by their positive actions. "Anger is a powerful force, it can be a useful force. But left on its own it will only corrode and destroy and sow chaos on the inside and out. But when anger is focused, when it’s channeled into something more, that is the stuff that changes history," Michelle stated.

Watch Dear Class of 2020 below:

This begs the question; Whose Dear Class of 2020 commencement speech were you most inspired by? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×