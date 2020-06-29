BTS: Big Hit assures 'no settlements will be forthcoming' in an update on action against malicious commenters

Big Hit Entertainment gives an update on the legal action taken against malicious commenters and postings in connection with BTS.

It was previously reported that Big Hit Entertainment was taking legal action against malicious commenters targetting BTS. The agency handling the K-Pop band, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Suga, issued a statement last year sharing the news about their step. The agency has now issued an update on the legal proceedings and revealed that they regularly initiate legal proceedings against these perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including ill-intention criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment and defamation.

Big Hit revealed that they filed complaints to law enforcement agencies based on the evidence collected by fans and the agency's monitoring. The agency confirmed, "Some individuals under investigation have made requests for settlement through their legal representatives, but Big Hit made it clear that no settlements will be forthcoming as we continue to adhere to our policy of zero tolerance."

Additionally, the agency has collected information on individuals with a history of malicious comments and posts about BTS and submitted it to the police. "If these individuals continue to engage in their criminal activities, Big Hit will file additional complaints as well as initiate civil proceeds to the maximum extent possible," Big Hit said.

The agency also reached out to the fans, requesting them to report cases of abuse. "Big Hit continues to collect evidence by closely monitoring malicious postings, as well as reporting and deleting such content. We ask that you make continued use of our hotline (protect@bighitcorp.com) to report any cases of abuse," the agency said.

