BTS & Big Hit donate USD 1 million to Crew Nation: We wanted to support music industry crew with the donation

BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have donated USD one million to Crew Nation, which helps fund crew members who have been financially impacted with the postponement of concerts due to COVID-19. Read below to know what the septet had to share about their contribution.

To say that BTS' heart is the kindest amongst the lot would be a huge understatement. Time and again, the septet has proved to the world why there aren't any musical acts who do it as they do. Besides making one chart-topping album after another, the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - also show their philanthropic side and use their fame and fortune to help others. As their Map of the Soul Tour dates had to be cancelled or delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, they made sure to provide assistance to the crew members in the biggest way possible.

According to Variety, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have donated USD one million to Crew Nation. The campaign by Live Nation provides financial assistance to crew members who have been impacted by the postponement of concerts amid COVID-19. Given how BTS' concert dates have been cancelled or delayed to an indefinite time, this is the way the septet wants to help the crew, who would have been responsible to make their tour a success without any technical glitches. "This is one of the largest artist donations that has been raised for the Crew Nation fund since its conception," the announcement read, via Variety.

For the unversed, Crew Nation started off with a USD five million donation and then promised to match up to the amount with donations from artists, fans and employees, dollar for dollar. The crew members, who make 50 percent or more income from live performances were provided a one-time grant of USD 1,000. Moreover, 70 crew members, who were attached to the Map of the Soul Tour have received funding out of which 20 percent were veteran crew members, who have worked for over 16 years. BTS' generous contribution will aid 1000 crew members and all nationalities, including Koreans, can apply for the Crew Nation funding.

In a statement to Variety, BTS shared, "If it weren’t for COVID-19, we would have been happily touring across the world with many of our live concert crews by now. We are aware that a lot of communities need help due to COVID-19, and we wanted to support the music industry crews by making a donation. We hope to meet again on stage very soon."

Lenzo Yoon, Big Hit's Global CEO stated that it's very unfortunate for the music industry to go through such a difficult time at the moment and he hopes that BTS and Big Hit's contribution to Crew Nation could help support many live concert crews around the world.

Leave it to BTS to make the world a better place!

ALSO READ: BTS: V calls Jungkook & Jimin to request a special dish but Jikook couldn't fulfill Taehyung's plea

Earlier, BTS and Big Hit donated USD one million to the Black Lives Matter movement. Moreover, ARMY matched up to BTS' donation and contributed USD one million in under 24 hours.

Meanwhile, BTS' Love Myself campaign, which was in association with UNICEF and aimed at protecting the youth from violence was awarded the 2020 UNICEF Inspire Award in the Integrated Campaigns and Events category.

"BTS’ message that you need to love yourself in order to be able to love others is creating a positive transformation all over the world. I believe this award is the result of BTS’s positive influence as they give children and youth across the Earth both courage and comfort. As a fellow Korean, I am truly proud of their receiving this award and I would like to use this opportunity to sincerely thank BTS and Big Hit Entertainment once again for always actively supporting UNICEF’s #ENDviolence campaign," Lee Ki-cheol, UNICEF Korea secretary-general had shared in a statement, via Soompi.

On the work front, BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey. The lead single from the album, Stay Gold, is already out and has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 82 countries. Moreover, the upcoming album will feature a ballad titled Your Eyes Tell, which is composed by Jungkook. Map of the Soul: The Journey releases on July 15, 2020.

But, that's not all! BTS is also working hard on their next album as each member has a key responsibility, During a recent V Live session, Jimin and Jungkook revealed that they have submitted 2-3 songs each which are up for consideration to be used in the next album.

Share your comment ×