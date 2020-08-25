BTS, BLACKPINK, MONSTA X, Little Mix and more nominated for Best Group at the MTV VMAs 2020
MTV VMAs 2020 is just seven days away and the excitement for the same is palpable amongst fans. Speaking of BTS, the septet recently released their new single Dynamite which will be performed by them for the very first time at the award ceremony. Interestingly, this year's Video Music Awards also marks the first time ever for the boys to perform at the music event. Moreover, BTS has also been nominated for three awards: Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-Pop, all for Map of the Soul: 7's lead single On.
Now, according to VMAs 2020 Twitter handle, BTS has been nominated for another award: Best Group. However, the competition is very stiff as the septet will be up against BLACKPINK, MONSTA X, Little Mix, 5 Seconds of Summer, The 1975, Chloe X Halle, CNCO, Now United and Twenty One Pilots. BTS' On will also be competing for Best K-Pop against MONSTA X's Someone's Someone along with (G)I-DLE's Oh My God, EXO's Obsession, Tomorrow X Together's 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away) and Red Velvet's Psycho.
Who do you think will win Best Group at MTV VMAs 2020? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2020 Nominations List: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the pack; BTS receives 3 nods
When it comes to Best Pop, BTS' On is up against Halsey's You Should Be Sad, Jonas Brothers' What A Man Gotta Do, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo's Intentions, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and Taylor Swift's Love. As for Best Choreography, we have BTS' On is going toe-to-toe with CNCO & Natti Natasha's Honey Boo, DaBaby's Bop, Dua Lipa's Physical, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and Normani's Motivation.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Monsta X ❤
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Monsta x fighting
Anonymous 3 hours ago
BTS should win this award They deserve this award
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Little Mix ,Blackpink or Bts. By the way, they are all my favorite bands. ExxIteeeDDDDD
Anonymous 6 hours ago
I’m a boy group multistan. I feel like other groups should have a chance. Not just BTS. I know its going to be difficult for another group to win since bts has a huge fan base but just give other groups a chance. Other than that, I want either Monsta X or TXT to win. They both have been growing more and more and deserve a win.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
BTS
Anonymous 9 hours ago
BTS
Anonymous 12 hours ago
BLACKPINK
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Monsta x should win as best group and best kpop, those guys are extremely talented and hard working yet soooo underrated, nobody deserves more those wins.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
BTS
Anonymous 16 hours ago
BTS FOR THE WIN
Anonymous 19 hours ago
BTS and BLACKPINK!!!!!!!!!!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Everybody actually deserves but I'm hoping for Now united
Anonymous 19 hours ago
I am an Army and want BTS to win. If it is some other group also it's ok. It's our hope. But if someone else wins we should at least cheer them
Anonymous 20 hours ago
BTS
Anonymous 20 hours ago
I had Blackpink in my mind but after listening dynamite.....brooo no one is better than bts....they are just incredible..BTS should win#ARMY forever
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Of course, BTS! But if not them, Monsta X.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
we want MONSTA X!!! no need for explanation, just watch their performance ❤️ -monbebe
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Blackpink should have performance stage at VMAs 2020
Anonymous 1 day ago
I am a multistan and I love bts & blackpink the most out of all so I have no problem if anyone of them wins because I liked how u like that and dynamite sooooooo much and they all did thier best soo yaa
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS
Anonymous 1 day ago
bts work hard for thier name and thier fans,,awards is just a consolation so,whoever is it then be it,,
Anonymous 1 day ago
Blackpink
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bts
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bta
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bts
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bts
Anonymous 1 day ago
bts
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS ,,
Anonymous 1 day ago
Monsta X
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS, as an ARMYBLINK I personally think blackpinks comeback was lackluster and quite lazy compared to the legendary ones like as if it’s your last comeback was amazing but how you like that pales in comparison (though I ofc blame yg). I just think BTS’s comeback had much more effort put into it so I personally want them to win. In the end, all of the nominees are amazing and talented so congratulations to whoever wins :D
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS will win this price!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Monsta x!!!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS ستفوز
Anonymous 1 day ago
Obviously BTS will win this award!!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
I think bts should win that bcoz did much hard work for army so they deserve that
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS
Anonymous 1 day ago
Je pense Blackpink devrai gagner mais je sus aussi avec Bts ils le méritent
Anonymous 1 day ago
Blackpink
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS and blackpink
Anonymous 1 day ago
MANSTAX
Anonymous 1 day ago
I am an ARMY so I have no comments because I don't wanna start fan wars. I don't care Actually about whoever wins, because in the end all the Artists are super talented nobody is bad in any way all are good in their Artistry and their way. Of course everybody has some flaws and some oh no or oops moments in their careers but we don't judge that. Since I'm an ARMY I'm meant to be truthful and good and not hate on anybody, BTS should win because of who they are and how they've impacted our lives way more than any other Artist's. all are great in their ways and are super Talented but BTS' Artistry is in another level they aren't just singers and Dancers, performers, they are like the pillars of the building we stay in now. If they break then we won't survive in this cruel world. they are the voice of the worlds people who Are too scared or have no support to bring out the facts and abuses that happens around, they are the voices of the youth that cry for help each hour, They are the voices of the suffering and needy, they are the voices who knows no boundaries and don't care if People hate on em just Because they know that they Aren't Wrong in any way And there are always some people in this world who hurt from hearing the truth and want to keep being bad so BTS Doesn't care about em. Atleast we know what's right and wrong. Anybody win, just win & show the world that you can do it. I'll keep supporting my BTS no matter what, they've already won tons of stash stashed in their ba
Anonymous 1 day ago
MONSTA X!!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Obviously BTS!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Blackpink
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bts only bys
Anonymous 1 day ago
I am an army and want BTS to win. But if it is any other group it's fine. It's what we hope Even if it does not become true we should at least cheer for others.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bts only bys
Anonymous 1 day ago
I wan't MONSTA X to win the best group award
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bts will win
Anonymous 1 day ago
I want Monsta X to be the best group, I don't want the judges to to reveal the best group not for their famousness because there are a lots of best group who are not famous. And give them a way to become famous and all kpop fans please support them.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Exactly!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
bts
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS
Anonymous 1 day ago
Blackpink or BTS
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bts
Anonymous 1 day ago
It is definitely BTS. Their influence and perfection can't be matched by any other group
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS will win
Anonymous 1 day ago
That's definently true Only and only BTS will win
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS should win this award
Anonymous 1 day ago
I think it should be blackpink and bts because they deserve.
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ya,in my view i think BlackPink should at VMA'S 2020
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why not seventeen
Anonymous 1 day ago
They are being slept on, thats it. They will definitely breakthrough majorly and dominate
Anonymous 1 day ago
I think Blackpink
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bts periodt
Anonymous 2 days ago
I think BTS should win Period .
Anonymous 2 days ago
I think maybe blackpink should be at VMAs 2020 because they are amazing and very impressive .They do the impossible ,possible .And I'm a blink and an army ,so they deserve much more .I'm not saying that they are very very special but they are incredible like bts.So why not they deserve one chance .they work hard to make their blink happy ,just like me. blackpink is very super k pop group ,so let them be in VMAs 2020.I love bts and I'm proud for them ,too.(From a lovely blink and army)
Anonymous 2 days ago
Aww so sweet
Anonymous 2 days ago
Aww so sweet
Anonymous 2 days ago
Agreed man! (not talking abt ur gender , just in an informal way)
Anonymous 2 days ago
I completely support you Maybe blackpink is not incredible as bts but they deserve I'm armblink
Anonymous 2 days ago
I support your opinion.. I'm an armyblink too