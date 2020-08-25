BTS, BLACKPINK, MONSTA X, Little Mix and more nominated for Best Group at the MTV VMAs 2020

It's going to be stiff competition when it comes to the Best Group category at the MTV VMAs 2020 as bands like BTS, BLACKPINK, MONSTA X and Little Mix amongst others have been nominated.

MTV VMAs 2020 is just seven days away and the excitement for the same is palpable amongst fans. Speaking of BTS, the septet recently released their new single Dynamite which will be performed by them for the very first time at the award ceremony. Interestingly, this year's Video Music Awards also marks the first time ever for the boys to perform at the music event. Moreover, BTS has also been nominated for three awards: Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-Pop, all for Map of the Soul: 7's lead single On.

Now, according to VMAs 2020 Twitter handle, BTS has been nominated for another award: Best Group. However, the competition is very stiff as the septet will be up against BLACKPINK, MONSTA X, Little Mix, 5 Seconds of Summer, The 1975, Chloe X Halle, CNCO, Now United and Twenty One Pilots. BTS' On will also be competing for Best K-Pop against MONSTA X's Someone's Someone along with (G)I-DLE's Oh My God, EXO's Obsession, Tomorrow X Together's 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away) and Red Velvet's Psycho.

Who do you think will win Best Group at MTV VMAs 2020? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

When it comes to Best Pop, BTS' On is up against Halsey's You Should Be Sad, Jonas Brothers' What A Man Gotta Do, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo's Intentions, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and Taylor Swift's Love. As for Best Choreography, we have BTS' On is going toe-to-toe with CNCO & Natti Natasha's Honey Boo, DaBaby's Bop, Dua Lipa's Physical, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and Normani's Motivation.

