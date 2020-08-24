BTS Blue Sky: Seo Ji Hoon to play one of the Bangtan Boys? To All The Guys Who Loved Me star clarifies

It was reported that To All The Guys Who Loved Me star Seo Ji Hoon was offered to play one of the BTS members in Blue Sky. However, his agency issued a clarification.

A few months ago, it was announced that a Korean drama titled Blue Sky revolving around BTS was in the making. While we've seen the BTS members climb the ladder of success through the past seven years, Blue Sky would tell the tale of the septet's lives before fame took over. Produced by Chorokbaem Media, the team was hunting for actors to essay the role of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in the series. Over the weekend, reports emerged claiming Seo Ji Hoon has been offered a role in the series.

The actor is currently filming To All The Guys Who Loved Me and has been seen in other K-dramas like Tale of Fairy, My First Love and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency. Apart from the casting, media outlets also reported that other lead actors have been roped in and Blue Sky is ready to film. Though the filming was set to begin this month, the filming schedule was delayed until further notice owing to the resurgence of COVID-19.

While the speculations about which BTS member he'd play on the show began, the actor's agency shot down the reports and clarified that Seo Ji Hoon wasn't offered a role in the series. As reported by Koreaboo, Seo Ji Hoon's agency issued a statement revealing that he wasn't offered a role. The agency added this was the first time they've heard of Blue Sky. "We have never received an offer for this drama. Nothing has been confirmed for Seo Ji Hoon’s next project. This is the first time we have even heard about this drama. We have not received any scripts with the same title either," the agency's statement reads.

This does come as a heartbreak for we are back to square one with limited information about the series in our hands. Of the information made public, the ARMY knows that the series will see Kim Hae Hong don the director's hat while Kim Soo Jin is penning the script of the drama. Kim Soo Jin has been associated with dramas like Radiant, Old Miss Diary, I Live in Cheongdamdong and Awl.

The drama will cover the school days of Namjoonie, Seokjin, Yoongi, Hobi, Mochi, Taehyung and Kookie. The series will lead up to the septet's debut. Although the series is based on the events of every Bangtan Boy's life, Blue Sky will modify a few details of their lives. It was also revealed that the members' names will not be incorporated into the series. While we wait for more details on the series, BTS and the ARMY lite up social media with Dynamite over the weekend. The K-pop boys band's latest release shattered several records. The Dynamite music video made history by becoming the most-watched MV on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

"We can confirm that BTS (방탄소년단) 'Dynamite' Official MV set a new all-time 24hr record, surpassing 100M views with 101.1m views in the first 24 hours,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to Forbes. "We can confirm that BTS (방탄소년단) 'Dynamite' Official MV set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3M peak concurrent [views],” the added. Apart from the YouTube record, Dynamite also ruled iTunes and the Spotify charts. Dynamite topped the iTunes charts all over the world following its debut. On the Spotify front, Dynamite beat Taylor Swift to become 2020's biggest Spotify debut of 2020. Swift held the record with 7.742 million streams courtesy the release of Cardigan. BTS achieved the record with an impressive 7,778,950 streams on its first day.

Meanwhile, the member gear to present their first on-stage performance of Dynamite this weekend. The singers and rappers will perform the all-English song at the MTV Video Music Awards scheduled to take place this weekend. Numerous K-media reports reported that the members will be pre-recording their performance. Speaking about the reports, via Soompi, Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement that read, "We cannot confirm anything besides their official activities. We ask for your understanding.”

