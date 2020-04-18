BTS: Boy With Luv MV secures the septet the fastest 750 million views on YouTube for a K pop group

BTS is making it a habit of breaking records one after another, with their latest being Boy With Luv MV securing the septet the fastest 750 million views on YouTube for a K-pop group. Read below for more details.

BTS is currently trending worldwide thanks to their big treat for ARMY; Bang Bang Con, which is an online weekend concert featuring past concerts of the septet that struck all the right chords within the fandom. As you read this, the Bangtan Boys are going all out as they entertain their fans in any way they can. Moreover, even though the world is currently at a standstill mode, BTS is still breaking records left, right and center! Their latest record is thanks to their 2019 hit single, Boy With Luv!

One could say that Boy With Luv catapulted BTS' success on a global scale to newer heights as their collaboration with Halsey proved to be a massive hit. Boy With Luv's MV has now secured the septet the fastest 750 million views on YouTube for a K-pop group, that too within a year since the music video dropped. ARMY went gaga for the music video, which featured the boys in their colourful best as we saw their playful side with solid dance moves and a vibrant Halsey.

Moreover, Boy With Luv was also the most viewed MV on YouTube within the first 24 hours as it garnered a massive 74.6 million views, which is a huge achievement within itself.

Meanwhile, Boy With Luv was the lead single of BTS' EP, Map of the Soul: Persona and even features in their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7. Both Persona and 7 achieved the #1 spot in the Billboard 200 while Boy With Luv featured at #8 in the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart.

