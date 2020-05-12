BTS Break The Silence: ARMY begs V to release his new song; Fans breakdown over Jin's 2018 MAMA speech

BTS released the first set of episodes of Break The Silence. V's new song tease and Jin's 2018 MAMA speech were included in the docu-series and it left the ARMY emotional AF.

BTS released two episodes of their new docu-series titled Break The Silence. The docu-series follows the Bangtan Boys through their days of “Love Yourself Tour,” running between from 2018 to 2019, and “Speak Yourself Tour.” The first two episodes of the series with RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Suga in the heart of these moments. These are not just moments from backstage but also intimate moments while they are on tour. But there were a few moments that left the ARMY gushing.

One of the biggest talking points from the episodes was of Taehyung sharing a glimpse of his unreleased song. The singer plays the song for Jungkook. The moment shed light on the Sweet Night crooner's bond with Kookie. "You should try songwriting too," suggest the Golden Maekan as he heard the song. The glimpse left fans begging him to release the song. Apart from the tease, fans also got emotional when TaeTae gushed about the support he receives from the ARMY.

In one portion of the episode, Taehyung sits in front of the camera and confessed that the ARMY makes him want to perform in better way. "They’re all here to see us. It makes me want to perform in new and better ways so that there are more things for Army to see," he said. The love he shows for the ARMY has left fans in tears.

But the ARMY did not expect to find themselves in a pool of tears when they revisited Jin's emotional 2018 MAMA speech. The singer confessed he was worried before he arrived on the stage. He wanted to give the ARMY the best. "This award... I would've cried today no matter if we won this award or not. I wanted to repay because we worked so hard and received so much love from you guys. Thank you so so much and I want to say thanks to the members who are together with me at this moment. Thank you. I love you," he said in the speech.

The revisit left fans crying like babies. Check out the reactions to V's song and Jin's speech below:

[Break The Silence Ep.1] :Hey Jungkook-ah

:Yes?

: What do you want to hear? I've only got two

: What are they?

: Here

: You should try songwriting too

: I can't write songs

: Try writing a song

** Taehyung's song is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/8RqzW2zgsk — KookV Baseslow (@KVfanbase) May 12, 2020

"It makes me want to perform in new and better ways, not in the way we usually do, so that there are more things, for ARMY to see" - Taehyung#BREAK_THE_SILENCEpic.twitter.com/vZsWtLFj3l — V Philippines (@TAETAE_PH) May 12, 2020

taehyung played his self-composed song and sang a bit of it when he was in the car with jungkook...i’m sobbing. pic.twitter.com/LylXIGjxHo — (@pinkcosmostae) May 12, 2020

Taehyung composed a song but it's not released yet, it sounds amazing!pic.twitter.com/9ZeUYP4OYm — mes⁷ #TeamBTS (@mes_bts) May 12, 2020

taehyung played his self composed song and said he couldn't do songwriting but jungkook kept supporting him saying he should do it

pic.twitter.com/DpEpjSgAwz — taekook (@gukth) May 12, 2020

the snippet of taehyung’s self composed song sounded soo good :( his voice is the prettiest pic.twitter.com/uP18q10pHs — yas⁷ (@taestythic) May 12, 2020

I CANT WAIT TO HEAR THE FULL VERSION OF TAEHYUNG’S SONG OMG pic.twitter.com/vCZO1vGJgg — lea (@seokjinbit) May 12, 2020

It was all good until they played 2018 MAMA speech and once again i broke down in tears, im so proud of them for being strong #BREAK_THE_SILENCE @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ChnGdNAJ43 — (@HAPPYLATAE) May 12, 2020

Thank you for staying for keeping us a 7 members group. Thank you for staying with us. Thank you for not giving up. Thabk you for the days yall make us laugh. Thabk you for the moment yall sharing with us. So many things to say. #BREAK_THE_SILENCE pic.twitter.com/OQw4oHi1np — Melà⁷ ia (@Hobi_MyHoep) May 12, 2020

I burst into tears when Jin hyung talks about the disb*ndment part, yaaa. Break the silence is rlly so emotional. #BREAK_THE_SILENCE pic.twitter.com/fR3ZNAXKMK — franz⁷ (@ChimmyMin09) May 12, 2020

'Break The Silence' showed

2018 MAMA Jin's acceptance speech again.. the moment my heart was broken.. I can't forget it forever @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/MDNVGy99rQ — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) May 12, 2020

