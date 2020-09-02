BTS' Break The Silence: The Movie postponed INDEFINITELY due to resurgence of COVID 19 cases

BTS ARMY was looking forward to the release of Break The Silence: The Movie. However, the movie has been delayed due to the resurgence of COVID 19 cases in South Korea.

While South Korea dived into celebrations for BTS' recent Billboard achievement, a heartbreaking update regarding the group's upcoming movie has made the headlines. The K-ARMY was preparing to watch BTS' upcoming docu-movie Break The Silence: The Movie in theatres next week. However, the makers have now decided to postpone the release. The movie's release has been delayed indefinitely after a rise in COVID-19 cases have been reported in South Korea. The film was originally slated to release on September 10.

While the movie has been delayed in South Korea, there hasn't been a change in the overseas plans of its release. Though, it could change owing to the pandemic. Break The Silence will showcase the septet's 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, which saw the members travel through the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Break The Silence isn't the only movie that has been delayed in South Korea. Soompi reported that Song Joong Ki's upcoming release Space Sweepers has also been delayed. The movie was slated to release on September 23 but it has now been delayed.

As for BTS, the South Korean boy group has been in the news for clinching the top spot of Billboard's Hot 100 list with their recent release Dynamite. The band became the first South Korean act to feature on the top spot. BTS also became the third band in the world, after Aerosmith and Jonas Brothers, to have debuted on the top spot.

