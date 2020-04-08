BTS breaks PSY's YouTube record as DNA becomes the most commented on music video with 5.07 million comments

BTS breaks a music record yet again as they registered the most commented-on music video in YouTube history, with DNA (From Love Yourself: Tear), beating PSY's whose Gangnam Style MV has 5.04 million comments.

BTS has been making a global wave with their music and everyone can't help but stop and take notice of how massive this septet has become! The K-pop band began their journey in 2013 as rookies and now they are global superstars and it's all because of their music and the message behind their work! DNA (from Love Yourself: Tear), in particular, is what helped BTS break through the tough exterior of the US market and was also their first single to chart in the Billboard Hot 100 songs at #67.

Years after it's release, DNA is helping BTS break another major music record. As per Chart Data, DNA's MV is officially the most commented-on music video in YouTube's history. Moreover, it surpasses the previous record set by PSY for Gangnam Style's MV which had 5.04 million comments. Moreover, DNA is standing tall with 953 million views on YouTube and may soon pass the 1 billion mark, making it the first BTS music video to do so. And knowing ARMY, the day will not be too far away!

What did you think of BTS' colourful and eccentric music video for DNA? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BTS recently performed Boy With Luv for The Late Late Show with James Corden during the talk show host's HomeFest session while on the quarantine period in South Korea.

The septet is still working hard and has been in constant contact with ARMY over Twitter, Weverse and V Live sessions. While Jimin held two surprise V Live sessions Jin surprised everyone too with an Eat Jin V Live session. V too has been active on Weverse and comments on various fan posts.

