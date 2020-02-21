BTS breaks TikTok with their Map of the Soul: 7 new single 'On' preview release; Details Inside

Hours before releasing their Map of the Soul: 7 album, the K-pop band shared the preview of their new single 'On' on TikTok and the app crashed. Read on to know more.

While ARMY awaits the full Map of the Soul: 7 album release, BTS decided to give their fans a preview of just how awesome the upcoming album is going to be. Just hours before dropping their much anticipated album, the K-pop band released a 30-second clip of their new single, ON, on TikTok. The social video platform couldn’t handle the ARMY and momentarily crashed. Considering how massive their fan base is, various fans flooded the video platform at once and quite literally broke the internet.

This was the first time an artist has introduced a single exclusively using the video app, Time reported. According to the report, shortly after the video was released, about 20,000 fan-made videos featuring “ON” had already hogged the video app. And this was not even the full track! Before releasing the clip, the band announced that they would be available on the social media platform. The fans later took to twitter and asserted that they might have crashed the app because they could not access the video. “IT CRASHED,” a fan exclaimed.

Check out the tracklist of Map of the Soul: 7 here:

The tech-savvy boy band, which used various social media platform to constantly keep in touch and interact with their loyal fans, made their official TikTok account in September and have been quite active on the app ever since. BTS’s is all set to release its latest album in few hours and they are already trending on Twitter. Indian ARMY will have to wait till 2:30 pm to get their hands on BTS' brand new music.

